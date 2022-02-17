Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

‘No basis’: Beijing dismisses US’s WTO criticism

Published

The Geneva-based WTO works to enforce rules governing international trade
The Geneva-based WTO works to enforce rules governing international trade - Copyright AFP/File Fabrice COFFRINI
The Geneva-based WTO works to enforce rules governing international trade - Copyright AFP/File Fabrice COFFRINI

Beijing on Thursday dismissed the United States’ assessment of China’s World Trade Organization membership, saying its criticism had “no basis in international economic and trade rules”.

The commerce ministry’s retort came a day after Washington said China, 20 years after its accession, had not adopted the rules of the WTO, retaining and expanding its state-led approach, to the detriment of businesses and workers globally.

The annual report to Congress by the office of the US Trade Representative Ambassador Katherine Tai also said China had a “long history of violating, disregarding and circumventing WTO rules to achieve its industrial policy objectives”.

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng noted that the US labelled China as non-market-oriented, but added that “these remarks have no basis according to international economic and trade rules, and are completely inconsistent with the facts”.

He also urged the US to ensure its trade tools “comply with WTO rules instead of waging unilateralism, protectionism, and bullying in the name of seeking a new strategy”.

Gao said China hoped the US would “adopt rational and pragmatic economic and trade policies toward China”.

Based in Geneva, Switzerland, the WTO works to enforce rules governing international trade, including promoting fair competition and open trade.

When it joined in December 2001, Beijing said it would embrace those principles, Tai said, but added that China has since widened its state-led, non-market approach to the economy and trade.

The US has long denounced Chinese practices such as its subsidies for public companies, and Beijing is also accused of stealing intellectual property and forcibly transferring know-how and technology from foreign companies in exchange for market access.

In this article:China, Economy, Trade, US, Wto
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US judge sets January hearing for Prince Andrew sex assault case US judge sets January hearing for Prince Andrew sex assault case

World

Prince Andrew’s settlement ‘worth £12 mn’ as anger mounts in UK

Prince Andrew in January 2020 in Hillington, Norfolk - Copyright AFP -James PHEBYDisgraced British royal Prince Andrew faced a call Wednesday to “live out...

23 hours ago
Hong Kong is currently in the throes of its worst-ever coronavirus outbreak Hong Kong is currently in the throes of its worst-ever coronavirus outbreak

World

China’s Xi orders Hong Kong to suppress outbreak ‘above everything else’

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has called for Hong Kong to take "all necessary measures" to control an Omicron-fuelled Covid-19 outbreak.

21 hours ago

World

Call for proactive measures against hospital superbug

Symptoms of a Clostridium difficile infection include diarrhoea, a high temperature and feeling sick.

13 hours ago
A bicycle taxi driver looks for customers by Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi A bicycle taxi driver looks for customers by Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi

World

Vietnam to re-open to tourists after two-year closure

Vietnam will re-open to international tourists on March 15 after a two-year border closure due to the pandemic.

23 hours ago