Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

No answers on strike on reporters in Lebanon one year on: watchdog

AFP

Published

The funeral of Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah, killed in an attack by an Israeli tank in southern Lebanon that also wounded two AFP journalists
The funeral of Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah, killed in an attack by an Israeli tank in southern Lebanon that also wounded two AFP journalists - Copyright AFP MANDEL NGAN
The funeral of Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah, killed in an attack by an Israeli tank in southern Lebanon that also wounded two AFP journalists - Copyright AFP MANDEL NGAN

The Committee to Protect Journalists accused Israel of a lack of accountability Thursday over the killing of a Reuters journalist and the wounding of six other reporters including two AFP staff a year after the incident.

The CPJ said the absence of serious investigations into what independent probes conclude was the firing by Israel of tank shells at a group of seven journalists in southern Lebanon gave Israel’s forces license to do it again.

“A year later, Israel still has not confirmed if it has even completed a preliminary investigation into the attack,” the CPJ said in a report to mark the anniversary of the deadly incident.

“The North America Media Desk of the Israel Defense Forces told CPJ in an email that the military used tank and artillery fire on October 13 to prevent a suspected ‘terrorist infiltration,’ and the incident was ‘under review’.”

The attack killed Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah and wounded six other journalists including AFP photographer Christina Assi and video journalist Dylan Collins. Christina had a leg amputated and spent five months in intensive care in hospital. 

Independent investigations by rights groups concluded, like an AFP investigation, that the first strike that killed Abdallah and severely wounded Assi was most likely a tank round fired from Israel.

Two strikes hit the group of journalists in quick succession as they were working near the border village of Alma al-Shaab in an area that sees the Israeli army and armed Lebanese and Palestinian groups engage in near-daily clashes.

CPJ chief executive Jodie Ginsberg said that “in spite of extensive evidence of a war crime, a year on from the attack, Israel has faced zero accountability for the targeting of journalists.” 

“With over two decades of targeted attacks on journalists without any consequences, the Israeli military has been granted license to continue this deadly pattern,” she added.

The Israeli military did not respond to a new AFP request for comment.

An Israeli military spokesman said after the strike: “We are very sorry for the journalist’s death”, adding that Israel was “looking into” the incident, without taking responsibility. 

The CPJ documents over 970 journalists worldwide murdered for doing their job since 1992.

In this article:Conflict, Israel, Lebanon
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Innovation Week 2023, Calgary Innovation Week 2023, Calgary

Tech & Science

Platform Calgary partners with Digital Journal to elevate Innovation Week to a national stage

Digital Journal announced as official media partner for Innovation Week in Calgary.

15 hours ago

Tech & Science

Why some YouTube videos are more at risk of hacking than others

Awareness and proactive measures are the best defences against the evolving tactics of cyber attackers.

9 hours ago

Business

Q&A: The growing need for SRE in cloud native apps

The skills gap in Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) talent is significantly impacting businesses that are adopting cloud-native architectures.

20 hours ago
While 7-Eleven began life in the United States, it's been wholly owned by Japan's Seven & i since 2005 While 7-Eleven began life in the United States, it's been wholly owned by Japan's Seven & i since 2005

Business

7-Eleven owner’s shares spike on report of new buyout offer

Japan's biggest retailer 7-Eleven last month rejected ACT's initial offer, saying the $40 billion proposal undervalued its business.

15 hours ago