Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

NKorea test-fires sea-to-surface strategic cruise missile: KCNA

AFP

Published

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the latest weapons test
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the latest weapons test - Copyright KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/File STR
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the latest weapons test - Copyright KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/File STR

North Korea has test-fired sea-to-surface strategic guided cruise missiles, state news agency KCNA reported Sunday, adding that the weapons “precisely” hit their targets.

“The war deterrence means of the armed forces of the DPRK are being perfected more thoroughly”, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said as he oversaw Saturday’s test, the agency reported.

The missiles hit their marks after travelling along the 1,500-kilometre (930-mile) elliptical and figure-eight orbits, the report said, adding that there was “no negative impact on the security of neighbouring countries”.

KCNA did not say where the test took place.

The weapons test by Pyongyang was the first since US President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday. Shortly before his inauguration, North Korea fired several short-range ballistic missiles into the sea.

Trump, who had a rare series of meetings with Kim during his first term in office, said in an interview aired Thursday that he would reach out to Kim again, calling the North Korean leader a “smart guy”.

The two Koreas remain technically at war since the 1950 to 1953 conflict ended in an armistice, not a peace treaty.

Relations between Pyongyang and Seoul have been at one of their lowest points in years, with the North launching a flurry of ballistic missiles last year in violation of UN sanctions.

On Sunday, KCNA carried a statement from North Korea’s foreign ministry criticising Washington and Seoul for carrying out joint military drills in recent days.

“The reality stresses that the DPRK should counter the US with the toughest counteraction from A to Z as long as it refuses the sovereignty and security interests of the DPRK,” the statement said, referring to North Korea by its official acronym.

“This is the best option for dealing with the US.”

Such joint military exercises regularly infuriate the nuclear-armed North, which decries them as rehearsals for invasion.

In late October, North Korea test-fired what it said was its most advanced and powerful solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). It then fired a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles days later.

US and South Korean intelligence also believe that North Korea started in October to send thousands of troops to fight against Ukraine and has since suffered hundreds of casualties.

Neither North Korea nor Russia has officially confirmed that Pyongyang’s forces are fighting for Moscow.

In this article:Military, missile, NKorea
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

James Keirstead is President and CEO of Levven. - Photo by Digital Journal James Keirstead is President and CEO of Levven. - Photo by Digital Journal

Business

Levven’s innovation journey of rewiring the building industry

James Keirstead shares Levven’s journey of innovation, overcoming industry resistance and regulatory hurdles to revolutionize home wiring.

18 hours ago
OpenAI is making internet search available to all ChatGPT users, allowing people to engage conversationally with the chatbot while seeking answers or information from the internet OpenAI is making internet search available to all ChatGPT users, allowing people to engage conversationally with the chatbot while seeking answers or information from the internet

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: Stargate — $500 billion for what, exactly? So far, skepticism and a catfight.

Stargate could be a great move or a huge comeuppance. We’ll see.  

19 hours ago
During the 40-day period over the holiday, nine billion interprovincial passenger trips, on all forms of transport combined, are expected to be made During the 40-day period over the holiday, nine billion interprovincial passenger trips, on all forms of transport combined, are expected to be made

World

China travel peaks as millions head home for Lunar New Year

The Chinese New Year, the Year of the Snake, begins Wednesday.

9 hours ago
Migrants were sent by US military transport back to Guatemala as part of deportations ordered by Donald Trump Migrants were sent by US military transport back to Guatemala as part of deportations ordered by Donald Trump

World

US migrant deportation flights arrive in Latin America

Migrants were sent by US military transport back to Guatemala as part of deportations ordered by Donald Trump - Copyright Guatemalan Migration Institute/AFP HandoutUS...

18 hours ago