Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Nine miners rescued after collapse in Colombia

Colombian emergency crews on Thursday rescued nine miners from an illegal coal mine that collapsed the previous day.
AFP

Published

Nine miners have been rescued from a collapsed illegal coal mine in Colombia
Nine miners have been rescued from a collapsed illegal coal mine in Colombia - Copyright CNS/AFP -
Nine miners have been rescued from a collapsed illegal coal mine in Colombia - Copyright CNS/AFP -

Colombian emergency crews on Thursday rescued nine miners from an illegal coal mine that collapsed the previous day, officials said.

The nine were brought to the surface from the pit in El Bosque in central Cundinamarca department.

“The nine workers were rescued alive,” the National Mining Agency said on Twitter.

“The miners are in good health, receiving medical attention,” it said.

With the miners trapped since Wednesday morning, rescuers managed to contact them in the rubble hours later and supply them with air.

Oil and coal are the main exports of Colombia, where mining accidents are frequent.

In 2021, the fourth largest Latin American economy recorded 148 deaths in mining incidents.

The rescue came as 10 miners have remained trapped in a Mexican coal mine for two weeks, with no signs of life.

In this article:accidente, Colombia, minería
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

Asian markets fluctuate as traders weigh economic outlook

Markets drifted in Asia on Wednesday, with investors trying to navigate an uncertain economic landscape.

23 hours ago
Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney is lagging behind Harriet Hageman in polling for the Wyoming primary Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney is lagging behind Harriet Hageman in polling for the Wyoming primary

World

Top Republican Trump critic Cheney loses seat in US Congress

Republican rebel Liz Cheney lost her seat in Congress Tuesday to an election conspiracy theorist.

23 hours ago
Russian forces initially tried to capture Kharkiv early in their assault on Ukraine but were pushed back and have been shelling mostly northern residential districts of the city since Russian forces initially tried to capture Kharkiv early in their assault on Ukraine but were pushed back and have been shelling mostly northern residential districts of the city since

World

Russia strikes Kharkiv ahead of Erdogan, UN chief meeting with Zelensky

Russian strikes battered the northeast Ukraine region of Kharkiv Thursday, killing at least five people.

5 hours ago

Business

How to keep mortgage repayments down amid rising interest rates

For those on a variable-rate mortgage, such as a tracker or discounted deal, the impact is likely to be much faster.

18 hours ago