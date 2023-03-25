Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Niger’s army entered Mali in hunt for ‘terrorists’: ministry

AFP

Published

The attacks the army reported took place in Tillaberi, which straddles Burkina Faso and Mali
The attacks the army reported took place in Tillaberi, which straddles Burkina Faso and Mali - Copyright EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY/AFP Handout
The attacks the army reported took place in Tillaberi, which straddles Burkina Faso and Mali - Copyright EUROPEAN SPACE AGENCY/AFP Handout

Niger’s defence ministry said Friday its troops killed 79 “terrorists” in operations last week that involved a foray into neighbouring Mali. 

Troops from the army’s anti-jihadist Almahaou operation began the search after they were attacked by an “armed terrorist group” in the western town of Tiloa on March 10, the ministry said.  

It also came after at least 17 Nigerien soldiers were killed last month in Intagamey, another town in the vast western region of Tillaberi, one of several areas currently under a state of emergency due to jihadist attacks. 

The pursuit, carried out by air and land forces, led to the Hamakat area of Mali, the hideout of the alleged perpetrator of the February 10 attack, the ministry said. 

A security source contacted by AFP said the operation’s extension into Mali was “unprecedented”.

The ministry did not report any military casualties during the operation.

The attacks the army reported took place in Tillaberi, which straddles Burkina Faso and Mali — two countries hit by jihadist insurgency.

The region has faced repeated attacks since 2017 by armed groups linked to Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State network.

In early March, Niger’s armed forces Chief of Staff General Salifou Mody was received in Bamako by Mali’s junta leader Colonel Assimi Goita.

Niger said they discussed cooperating on security along the two countries’ more than 800-kilometre (500-mile) border.

In this article:Mali, Niger, Unrest
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

US and South Korean warships conduct combined naval exercises amid rising tensions on the peninsula between Seoul and North Korea late last month US and South Korean warships conduct combined naval exercises amid rising tensions on the peninsula between Seoul and North Korea late last month

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: North Korea’s ‘nuclear tsunami’ torpedo — Dubious reviews, but issues as well

This system is theoretically credible as a short-range system, allowing for the lack of proven capability.

10 hours ago
Deutsche Bank launched a restructuring programme in July 2019 which led to the loss of thousands of jobs Deutsche Bank launched a restructuring programme in July 2019 which led to the loss of thousands of jobs

Business

Op-Ed: Deutsche and Euro banks nosedive — The price of madness?

There are no excuses. Sane lending will get you out of this. This is the price of madness.  

13 hours ago

Tech & Science

Scientists uncover the reason for alien comet ‘Oumuamua’s strange acceleration

Discovered in 2017, ‘Oumuamua became the first observed interstellar object to zip through our solar system.

20 hours ago
Deutsche Bank faces new turbulence after its shares fell amid fears of a banking sector crisis Deutsche Bank faces new turbulence after its shares fell amid fears of a banking sector crisis

Business

After battling back to health, Deutsche Bank faces new turbulence

Deutsche Bank faces new turbulence after its shares fell amid fears of a banking sector crisis - Copyright AFP Kenzo TRIBOUILLARDSophie MAKRIS, Jean-Philippe LACOURStoried...

19 hours ago