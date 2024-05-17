Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

‘Nice for them’: White House jokes about Putin, Xi meeting

AFP

Published

Putin, Xi meet in Beijing May 16, 2024, in an official Russian handout image
Putin, Xi meet in Beijing May 16, 2024, in an official Russian handout image - Copyright US Central Command (CENTCOM)/AFP -
Putin, Xi meet in Beijing May 16, 2024, in an official Russian handout image - Copyright US Central Command (CENTCOM)/AFP -

The White House said Friday that it had not seen any surprising advance in relations between China and Russia despite Vladimir Putin exchanging a hug with Xi Jinping on a visit to Beijing.

“Exchanging hugs? Well, that’s nice for them,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told a briefing when asked about the significance of photos showing the two US adversaries locked in an embrace.  

“I’m not good at talking about personal human bodily affection one way or the other. I think I’ll leave it to these two gents to talk about why they thought it was good to hug one another,” said Kirby, a naval admiral known for his dry remarks from the podium. 

The United States has repeatedly voiced concerns about Chinese companies supplying Russia with technology for its invasion of Ukraine.

But Kirby said Putin’s visit did not seem to have secured any major advances in this regard and Washington had not seen Xi “rush” to assist Moscow’s armed forces. 

“We didn’t see anything coming out of this meeting that we were necessarily surprised by,” he said.  

But he added that “I wouldn’t go so far as to say we weren’t concerned about this relationship and where it’s going. “We’re watching.”

Putin arrived Thursday on his first trip abroad since his March re-election, meeting Xi for talks in which the leaders framed their nations’ ties as a stabilizing force in a chaotic world. 

In this article:conflit, diplomatie
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Young Americans protest outside the White House in Washington, DC during a "Fridays for Future" march in 2019 Young Americans protest outside the White House in Washington, DC during a "Fridays for Future" march in 2019

World

Op-Ed: Young America wants change, but how, and to achieve what?

Abolish the sleaze. Destroy the mental poverty as well as the physical. Enough of the heartbreak and despair. It can be done.

17 hours ago

Business

Red flags: When to say no to a customer

How to say no without irreparably damaging the relationship with the customer?

17 hours ago
Elon Musk bought Twitter, now known as X, nearly a year ago for $44 billion Elon Musk bought Twitter, now known as X, nearly a year ago for $44 billion

Tech & Science

Musk confirms Twitter has become X.com

The social network formerly known as Twitter has fully migrated over to X.com, owner Elon Musk said on Friday.

9 hours ago
Wall Street stocks have been battered amid moves to raise interest rates to combat blistering inflation Wall Street stocks have been battered amid moves to raise interest rates to combat blistering inflation

Business

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street, Europe retreat from records

Wall Street. - © POOL/AFP/File Patrick PleulAsian markets diverged Friday as hopes for US interest rate cuts played up against profit-taking from another strong...

18 hours ago