Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Nicaragua starts post-election exit from regional bloc

Published

Nicaragua starts post-election exit from regional bloc
Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega (left) has become increasingly authoritarian since returning to power in 2007 and his crackdown on opposition figures before the latest election allowed him to run virtually unopposed - Copyright AFP/File Money SHARMA
Nicaragua President Daniel Ortega (left) has become increasingly authoritarian since returning to power in 2007 and his crackdown on opposition figures before the latest election allowed him to run virtually unopposed - Copyright AFP/File Money SHARMA

Nicaragua on Friday began the process of leaving a Washington-based regional cooperation body that rejected President Daniel Ortega’s reelection two weeks ago.

Exiting the Organization of American States (OAS) will take about two years as Nicaragua fulfils its obligations.

The Central American country’s congress on Tuesday asked former Marxist guerrilla Ortega to withdraw from the OAS, which had stated the November 7 election “was not free, just or transparent and had no democratic legitimacy.”

“I am writing to you to officially announce our unwavering decision to denounce the OAS charter … that initiates the definitive withdrawal and resignation of Nicaragua from this organization,” Foreign Minister Denis Moncada wrote in his letter to OAS General Secretary Luis Almagro.

Ortega, 76, was reelected to a fourth consecutive term with 75 percent of the vote but the result was largely rejected by the international community, including the United States and European Union.

In the months leading up to the election, Nicaraguan authorities detained almost 40 opposition figures, including seven potential presidential candidates, while also disqualifying the main opposition alliance from taking part.

The measures left Ortega with no genuine opposition.

Ortega ruled Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990, after the guerrilla ousting of US-backed dictator Anastasio Somoza.

Since returning to power in 2007, he has become increasingly authoritarian and quashed presidential term limits.

In this article:Nicaragua, ortega
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

New details emerge over China’s hypersonic missile test that ‘went around the world’

In an interview released Tuesday, the second most senior US general revealed new details on China's hypersonic missile test.

8 hours ago
Peng Shuai allegations and whereabouts - what we know Peng Shuai allegations and whereabouts - what we know

Sports

Peng Shuai allegations and whereabouts — what we know

It was the first time that the #MeToo movement has struck at the top echelons of China's ruling Communist Party.

12 hours ago
Military joins rescue efforts in flood-devastated western Canada Military joins rescue efforts in flood-devastated western Canada

World

Military joins rescue efforts in flood-devastated western Canada

Rail and highway links to Vancouver were temporarily reopened by emergency crews clearing debris Thursday, allowing travellers stranded by mudslides from record rainfall to...

22 hours ago
Worst June for Brazil Amazon forest fires since 2007: data Worst June for Brazil Amazon forest fires since 2007: data

World

Brazil Amazon deforestation up 22% in a year, 15-yr record

This photo taken on August 16, 2020 shows a fire in the Amazon rainforest south of Novo Progresso in Para state, Brazil - Copyright...

20 hours ago