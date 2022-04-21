Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Nicaragua bans 25 NGOs critical of government

Published

The Permanent Commission for Human Rights has been documenting government repression of 2018 protesters
The Permanent Commission for Human Rights has been documenting government repression of 2018 protesters - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Paul Morigi
The Permanent Commission for Human Rights has been documenting government repression of 2018 protesters - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Paul Morigi

Nicaragua’s parliament on Wednesday banned 25 NGOs critical of the government, including a human rights commission that documented state repression of a mass 2018 demonstration.

At least 355 people died in the heavy-handed response by security services to the 2018 demonstrations, according to rights organizations, while tens of thousands fled into exile.

“The decree cancelling the legal entities” of the 25 NGOs “is approved” said parliament vice-president Arling Alonso following a vote in the legislature dominated by the ruling party.

The decree was passed with 74 votes for, none against and 15 abstentions.

The interior ministry said the NGOs “have broken the laws that regulate non-profit organizations,” having refused to register as foreign agents and inform authorities when receiving funding from abroad.

Created in 1991, the Permanent Human Rights Commission (CPDH) had documented state repression against protesters.

“There have been 45 years of permanent struggle, in which we have identified ourselves with the most vulnerable, the most mistreated,” said CPDH director Mario Carmona on Tuesday.

Carmona claimed that the interior ministry refused to receive their financial reports.

Nicaragua has convicted around 40 opposition figures since the middle of last year, including seven presidential hopefuls planning to stand against President Daniel Ortega in last November’s election.

Without any credible opposition to stand against him, former guerrilla Ortega, 76, won a fourth successive term in an election branded a “farce” by many in the international community.

More than 165 civil organizations have been banned by the government since the 2018 protests.

Ortega’s government accuses his opponents of trying to overthrow him with the help of Washington.

In this article:España, Nicaragua, ONG, parlamento
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Thousands have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February Thousands have been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February

World

Ukraine gets warplanes as Mariupol officer warns facing ‘last days’

Ukraine received fighter jets to help resist the Russian invasion, as Moscow intensified its offensive in the east.

22 hours ago

World

Ukraine receives fighter planes, parts to bolster air force: Pentagon

Ukraine has received fighter planes and aircraft parts to bolster its air force in the face of Russia’s invasion.

19 hours ago
A park in Santiago irrigated with recycled, non-potable water A park in Santiago irrigated with recycled, non-potable water

World

Under shadow of drought, Santiago ditches exotic plants

With drought casting a constant shadow, there has been a recent rush to replace thirsty, exotic plants with hardier, native ones.

19 hours ago
Despite its heritage as the land of the Kama Sutra, open discussions around sexuality and intimacy are often regarded as obscene in the largely conservative country Despite its heritage as the land of the Kama Sutra, open discussions around sexuality and intimacy are often regarded as obscene in the largely conservative country

Life

New Indian ‘sex start-ups’ challenge old taboos

A new start-up using adult toys to challenge long-held taboos says they want to take the “shame, guilt and fear” out of sex in...

22 hours ago