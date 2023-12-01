Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

New Zealand to ban cellphones in schools

AFP

Published

New Zealand's schools once boasted some of the world's best literacy scores, but levels of reading and writing have declined to the point that some researchers fear there is a classroom "crisis"
New Zealand's schools once boasted some of the world's best literacy scores, but levels of reading and writing have declined to the point that some researchers fear there is a classroom "crisis" - Copyright AFP Federico PARRA
New Zealand's schools once boasted some of the world's best literacy scores, but levels of reading and writing have declined to the point that some researchers fear there is a classroom "crisis" - Copyright AFP Federico PARRA

Cellphones will be banned in schools across New Zealand, conservative Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said Friday, as his fledgling government looks to turn around the country’s plummeting literacy rates. 

New Zealand’s schools once boasted some of the world’s best literacy scores, but levels of reading and writing have declined to the point that some researchers fear there is a classroom “crisis”. 

Luxon declared he would ban phones at schools within his first 100 days in office, adopting a policy trialled with mixed results in the United States, United Kingdom and France. 

The move would stop disruptive behaviour and help students focus, Luxon said.  

“We are going to ban phones across New Zealand in schools. We want our kids to learn and we want our teachers to teach,” he said. 

Researchers from New Zealand charity Education Hub warned of a “literacy crisis” in 2022, finding more than one-third of 15-year-olds could barely read or write.

“That something must be done to address the distressingly low literacy rates in Aotearoa New Zealand is clear,” they wrote. 

Luxon’s conservative government, sworn in on Monday, has been mired in controversy during its first week in power. 

Doctors warned the country faced a looming public health “tragedy” after the government unexpectedly scrapped world-leading tobacco control measures that aimed to prohibit the sale of cigarettes to anyone born after 2008. 

Luxon has also agreed to restart offshore oil and gas exploration, junking one of former premier Jacinda Ardern’s signature climate change policies.

In this article:Education, nzealand
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

mesh conference mesh conference

Business

mesh conference hits Toronto next week — here’s what’s in store

In one week, innovators and digital transformation leaders from across North America will gather at the Symes in Toronto for the mesh conference.

7 hours ago
Kaiser Permanente and unions representing thousands of workers have reached a tentative deal to end industrial action, the two sides say Kaiser Permanente and unions representing thousands of workers have reached a tentative deal to end industrial action, the two sides say

Business

Edinburgh is home to the best bosses in the UK, according to new research

Work is a huge part of working lives, and bosses have a major impact on whether workers enjoy their job or not.

23 hours ago
Elon Musk's comments at the New York Times' Dealbook conference drew a shocked silence Elon Musk's comments at the New York Times' Dealbook conference drew a shocked silence

Social Media

Musk regrets controversial post but won’t bow to advertiser ‘blackmail’

Earlier, Musk had apologized for what he called "literally the worst and dumbest post that I've ever done."

15 hours ago
Shamsadin Awol, 20, said if he had known what awaited him on the route to Saudi Arabia, he would never have left his home in eastern Ethiopia Shamsadin Awol, 20, said if he had known what awaited him on the route to Saudi Arabia, he would never have left his home in eastern Ethiopia

World

Traumatic journeys of Ethiopians seeking a better life

Shamsadin Awol, 20, said if he had known what awaited him on the route to Saudi Arabia, he would never have left his home...

21 hours ago