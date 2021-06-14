Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

New Zealand to apologise for 'racist' historic police raids

Published

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday she will offer a formal apology to New Zealand’s Pacific community over “demeaning” police raids that targeted them in the 1970s.

Ardern said the notorious “dawn raids” were carried out by police and immigration officials seeking to identify and deport visa overstayers.

In addition, she said Pacific islanders were racially profiled, with officials subjecting them to random stop and search without justification.

“They were routinely severe with demeaning verbal and physical treatment,” Ardern told reporters.

“The raids and what they represented created deep wounds, while we cannot change our history, we can acknowledge it and seek to right a wrong.”

Ardern said the apology would take place on June 26 at Auckland Town Hall.

New Zealand encouraged migration from Pacific islands such as Samoa, Tonga and Fiji after World War II to fill worker shortages as the economy expanded.

But they faced a backlash when there was a downturn in the 1970s, with claims they were taking jobs from New Zealanders.

Minister for Pacific Peoples William Sio, who has a Samoan background, said the raids were “racist and discriminatory”.

Sio fought back tears as he described his own family’s experiences.

“The memories are etched in of my father being helpless… someone knocking at your door in the early hours of the morning with a flashlight in your face, disrespecting the owner of our home,” he said.

“An Alsatian dog frothing at the mouth, wanting to come in without any respect for the people who live there. It was quite traumatising.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:

You may also like:

China's 'wolf warrior' diplomats howl at Xinjiang critics China's 'wolf warrior' diplomats howl at Xinjiang critics

World

Op-Ed: China’s anti-sanctions law – Winding up the world the wrong way

Put simply - An enigmatic dragon will outperform predictable, rather cliché-ridden wolves anytime. This approach simply can't work.

17 hours ago
Myanmar's anti-junta movement shows viral support for Rohingya Myanmar's anti-junta movement shows viral support for Rohingya

World

Myanmar's anti-junta movement shows viral support for Rohingya

Myanmar has been rocked by mass protest since the military ousted civilian leader Aung Sang Suu Kyi in February - Copyright AFP STRAnti-junta protesters...

18 hours ago

Business

Op-Ed: Billionaires – Missing the point of success, or preventing the success of others?

The world’s gripes with billionaires are real and getting worse. The human race doesn’t exist for the sole purpose of making a few lucky...

5 hours ago
Guam wants say in safe zone for US-bound Afghan allies Guam wants say in safe zone for US-bound Afghan allies

World

Guam wants say in safe zone for US-bound Afghan allies

Guam has been used as an evacuation destination before, housing Vietnamese refugees in 1975 before they were resettled in the United States - Copyright...

22 hours ago