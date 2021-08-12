Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

New Zealand hopes to relax border controls next year

Published

New Zealand hopes to relax border controls next year
Under the changes, international arrivals will be assessed on vaccination status and whether they have travelled from a country deemed high, medium or low risk - Copyright AFP/File WILLIAM WEST
Under the changes, international arrivals will be assessed on vaccination status and whether they have travelled from a country deemed high, medium or low risk - Copyright AFP/File WILLIAM WEST

New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern said Thursday that strict border controls would remain this year but she hoped to cautiously reopen to the rest of the world in 2022 while maintaining the country’s virus-free status.

She said the changes would be “careful and deliberate” to avoid allowing variants such as the highly contagious Delta strain into New Zealand, where there is no local transmission and domestic life is close to normal.

“Rushing could see us in the situation many other countries are finding themselves in,” she said, citing an outbreak of the Delta variant in neighbouring Australia that has forced its two largest cities into renewed lockdown.

Ardern won widespread praise for her decisive early response to the pandemic, resulting in just 26 deaths in a population of five million.

But New Zealand’s vaccine rollout has been less stellar, with under 20 percent of the population fully inoculated.

The centre-left leader has faced calls to ease border measures from sectors such as healthcare, hospitality and agriculture, which are facing acute labour shortages due to the absence of foreign workers.

Ardern said vaccinations would ramp up with the goal of offering jabs to all the eligible population by year’s end, allowing a relaxation of border policies. 

Under the proposed changes, international arrivals would be assessed on vaccination status and whether they have travelled from a country deemed high, medium or low risk.

They could face the full two-week quarantine, a shorter period of isolation, home isolation or quarantine-free entry if they are vaccinated and come from a low-risk country.

“Our ultimate goal is to get to quarantine-free travel for all vaccinated travellers,” Ardern said, without providing a timetable.

She said international travel would never be the same as it was before the pandemic.

“Vaccines, border testing and maybe a bit of monitoring of symptoms when you travel will eventually become our baseline. And we will get used to it,” she said.

New Zealand’s tentative attempts to relax border controls have so far met with mixed success.

A travel bubble with Australia faced numerous disruptions and was finally suspended in June as multiple outbreaks spread across the Tasman Sea.

Quarantine-free travel is allowed with the tiny Cook Islands, and New Zealand this month launched a scheme to bring in seasonal workers from Tonga, Samoa and Vanuatu without having to self-isolate.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

5 hours ago

World

Move over iridium, he’s something cheaper and as effective

Can manganese make organic light-emitting diodes cheaper and more effective?

20 hours ago

Tech & Science

Forget 5G, academia aims to deliver 6G communications

6G networks might roll out sometime around 2030. What will this new from look like?

10 hours ago
Afghan leader flies into besieged northern city as Taliban extend gains Afghan leader flies into besieged northern city as Taliban extend gains

World

Afghan leader flies into besieged northern city as Taliban extend gains

Rapidly escalating fighting between the Afghan government and the Taliban has displaced thousands - Copyright AFP/File CON CHRONISAfghan President Ashraf Ghani flew to the...

20 hours ago