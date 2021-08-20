Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

New Zealand extends Delta outbreak lockdown

Published

New Zealand extends Delta outbreak lockdown
New Zealand's case numbers have continued to rise as a Delta variant outbreak spread from Auckland to the capital Wellington - Copyright AFP Marty MELVILLE
New Zealand's case numbers have continued to rise as a Delta variant outbreak spread from Auckland to the capital Wellington - Copyright AFP Marty MELVILLE

New Zealand extended a national Covid-19 lockdown Friday as case numbers continued to rise and a Delta variant outbreak spread from Auckland to the capital Wellington.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the initial three-day lockdown, which would have expired overnight Friday, would be extended by another four days.

She said New Zealand was still trying to assess the scale of the outbreak, which emerged in Auckland this week, ending the country’s run of six months without community transmission.

“We just don’t quite know the full scale of this Delta outbreak. All in all, this tells us we need to continue to be cautious,” she said.

Ardern said all the cases, including those in Wellington, were linked, giving less cause for concern.

“That’s important, as it means we’re starting to build a picture of the edges of this cluster,” she said.

“At this stage, we don’t have random cases popping up.”

New Zealand has won widespread praise for its coronavirus response, which focuses on eliminating the virus in the community rather than containing it, and has seen only 26 deaths in a population of five million.

But its vaccine rollout has been less stellar, with only around 20 percent of the population fully inoculated.

Neighbouring Australia has been pursuing a similar “Covid zero” strategy, but is struggling to contain outbreaks of the Delta variant.

The New Zealand outbreak has been traced back to a traveller who returned from Sydney earlier this month, although it remains unclear how the virus jumped quarantine containment into the community.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

World

Hezbollah says Iran fuel tanker to sail to Lebanon

Hezbollah chief Hasan Nasrallah said Thursday a tanker would set off from Iran "within hours" to bring desperately needed fuel supplies to Lebanon.

16 hours ago

Business

Chip crunch forces Toyota to cut Sept production by 40%: report

Toyota will cut auto production by 40 percent in September as the global chip shortage hits its supply chain.

14 hours ago

World

Desperate Afghans trapped in Kabul airport no-man's land

Thousands of Afghans were packed Thursday between Taliban checkpoints and a US-imposed ring of steel around Kabul's main airport.

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

Huawei exec's extradition hearing in Canada comes to a close

The daughter of Huawei's founder and CEO, Ren Zhengfei, is accused of defrauding HSBC Bank.

18 hours ago