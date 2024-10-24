Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

New Zealand airport sets three-minute limit on hugs

A New Zealand airport has imposed a three-minute limit on farewell hugs.
AFP

Published

A new sign installed at Dunedin Airport in New Zealand imposes a three-minute limit on farewell hugs, sparking a worldwide debate over how long to cling on for a cuddle
A new sign installed at Dunedin Airport in New Zealand imposes a three-minute limit on farewell hugs, sparking a worldwide debate over how long to cling on for a cuddle - Copyright AFP Dibyangshu SARKAR
A new sign installed at Dunedin Airport in New Zealand imposes a three-minute limit on farewell hugs, sparking a worldwide debate over how long to cling on for a cuddle - Copyright AFP Dibyangshu SARKAR

A New Zealand airport has imposed a three-minute limit on farewell hugs, sparking a worldwide debate over how long to cling on for a cuddle.

Bosses at the international airport in the southern city of Dunedin say they were surprised by the viral response to their new rule in the car drop-off zone.

“To keep things moving smoothly, we’ve installed new signage, including the ‘Max hug time 3 minutes’ sign,” said airport chief executive Daniel De Bono.

“It’s our way of being a little quirky and reminding people that the drop-off zone is for quick farewells,” he said.

“And don’t worry – just a 20-second hug is enough to release oxytocin and serotonin, the happy hormones that boost well-being, so three minutes is plenty of time to say goodbye and get your dose of happiness.”

People who want a longer hug can use the car park, where the first 15 minutes are free, he said.

The hug restriction made headlines worldwide and prompted a divided online response.

“I’m just glad there’s no minimum hug time. A ‘see ya soon’ suffices,” one woman commented on the airport’s Facebook page.

“Hug Police!? This is just weird! Hugs are proven to have many benefits not to mention mental health,” said another poster.

The airport said it started the hug limit in September with little initial reaction. 

“We have just been surprised how much global interest there has been,” said the airport’s marketing and communications executive, Sarah Soper.

In this article:Aviation, nzealand, Offbeat
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Ratings agency S&P estimates that the strike at two Seattle-area Boeing plants is costing the company $1 billion a month Ratings agency S&P estimates that the strike at two Seattle-area Boeing plants is costing the company $1 billion a month

Business

Troubled Boeing faces investors and awaits strike vote

Boeing will be under a spotlight as the beleaguered aviation giant announces what is expected to be its biggest quarterly loss.

23 hours ago
South Korean shooter Kim Ye-ji launched to fame after a video of her nonchalantly firing went viral South Korean shooter Kim Ye-ji launched to fame after a video of her nonchalantly firing went viral

Sports

S. Korean Olympic shooter Kim keeps cool over newfound fame

Kim, 32, won silver in the women's 10m air pistol at this summer's Paris Olympics and captured the internet's attention.

23 hours ago
Wolfspeed has slowed its plans to build a chip factory in Germany with auto supplier ZF Wolfspeed has slowed its plans to build a chip factory in Germany with auto supplier ZF

Business

Wolfspeed and ZF put German chip factory on ice

Wolfspeed has slowed its plans to build a chip factory in Germany with auto supplier ZF - Copyright AFP/File ADEK BERRYUS chipmaker Wolfspeed and...

22 hours ago
Nobel economics prize winner Simon Johnson believes digital advertising should be taxed heavily to mitigate its negative effects on the mental health of social network users Nobel economics prize winner Simon Johnson believes digital advertising should be taxed heavily to mitigate its negative effects on the mental health of social network users

Business

Don’t let tech gurus decide the future: Nobel winner Simon Johnson

For Nobel economics prize winner Simon Johnson, giving too much power to a handful of billionaires will come at the expense of public interest.

15 hours ago