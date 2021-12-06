Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

New York City announces vaccine mandate for private sector employers

Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced on Monday that New York City is implementing a vaccine mandate for private-sector employers.

Published

Mayor Bill de Blasio speaking with attendees at the 2019 Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Source - Gage Skidmore, CC SA 2.0.
Mayor Bill de Blasio speaking with attendees at the 2019 Iowa Democratic Wing Ding at Surf Ballroom in Clear Lake, Iowa. Source - Gage Skidmore, CC SA 2.0.

Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) announced on Monday that New York City is implementing a vaccine mandate for private-sector employers. De Blasio said the mandate is scheduled to take effect on Dec. 27.

“We in New York City have decided to use a preemptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of COVID and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” de Blasio said, according to the Associated Press.. “All private-sector employers in New York City will be covered by this vaccine mandate as of Dec. 27.”

Speaking during an appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” De Blasio defended his decision, saying that “We’ve got omicron as a new factor, we’ve got the colder weather, which is going to really create additional challenges with the delta variant, and we’ve got holiday gatherings.”

MSNBC

The inoculation requirement for private-sector employers is an expansion to the city’s already-existing vaccine mandate, which currently applies to all city employees, including hospital and nursing home workers and city employees including teachers, police officers, and firefighters, reports The Hill.

A vaccination mandate for employees of private and religious schools was announced last week.

De Blasio said he expects the new mandate to survive any legal challenges. A spokesperson for the mayor said the private sector mandate will apply to roughly 184,000 businesses.

In this article:December 27, Mayor Bill de Blasio, new york city, private sector employers, Vaccine Mandate
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

What we know about the Omicron coronavirus variant so far

The hunt for answers - like whether the Omicron variant will trigger new waves of infection.

23 hours ago

Business

Breakdown of public safety looms as brazen ‘smash and grab’ thefts skyrocket

Crime is raging across the country, from violent attacks to brazen shoplifting to mob “smash and grab” attacks.

23 hours ago

Tech & Science

Study: The Omicron variant of COVID-19 may be masking itself as a common cold virus

The Omicron variant that causes COVID-19 likely acquired at least one of its mutations by picking up genetic material from another virus.

15 hours ago

Business

Q&A: Things businesses will need to know about fraud for 2022

At its core, Zero Trust is all about authenticating and authorizing access policies that have been designed to provide the least privilege, for the...

23 hours ago