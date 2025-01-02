Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

New Year’s fireworks accidents kill five in Germany

AFP

Published

Germans celebrate New Year's Eve with particularly intense usage of fireworks
Germans celebrate New Year's Eve with particularly intense usage of fireworks - Copyright AFP Philip FONG
Germans celebrate New Year's Eve with particularly intense usage of fireworks - Copyright AFP Philip FONG

Five people died across Germany and a police officer was seriously injured from accidents linked to the powerful fireworks Germans traditionally set off to celebrate the new year, police said Wednesday.

Germans celebrate New Year’s Eve with a particularly intense usage of fireworks, which spurs a recurrent debate about outlawing the most powerful devices, given the high number of injuries each year, as well as the pollution and noise they cause.

Thirty law enforcement officers were injured, including one seriously wounded by an illegally manufactured firework, said police spokesman Florian Nath.

Some 400 people were detained in the capital Berlin overnight, police said, adding that contrary to previous years, “there was no major violence or incidents”.

A 24-year-old man died after detonating a pyrotechnic rocket near Paderborn in the northwestern region of North Rhine-Westphalia, according to local police, who believe the victim made the device himself.

In Oschatz in Saxony, a 45-year-old man died of serious head injuries when he set fire to a “pyrotechnic bomb”. According to the police, it was a powerful F4 category firework, which requires a special permit to purchase.

In the same eastern region, a 50-year-old man died on the spot from head injuries in the town of Hartha when he tried to detonate a pyrotechnic pipe bomb, a police spokesperson said.

Near Hamburg, in the north, a 20-year-old man died lighting a pyrotechnic firework.

Finally, in Kremen near Berlin, a fifth man died from “inappropriate manipulation” of pyrotechnics, according to local police. Three other people in the region were seriously injured in similar circumstances.

In this article:Accident, allemagne, Explosion, Police
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Daniel Clarke Daniel Clarke

Business

How CSV Midstream Solutions is innovating by creating shared value

How creating shared value shapes innovation and relationships with communities.

13 hours ago
US President Jimmy Carter (C) congratulates Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin (R) on March 26, 1979 on the north lawn of the White House after the signing of a historic peace treaty US President Jimmy Carter (C) congratulates Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin (R) on March 26, 1979 on the north lawn of the White House after the signing of a historic peace treaty

World

Carter’s Middle East peace legacy survives, but mostly in name

US President Jimmy Carter (C) congratulates Egyptian President Anwar al-Sadat (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin (R) on March 26, 1979 on the...

17 hours ago
People celebrate the New Year near Umayyad Square in Damascus, Syria People celebrate the New Year near Umayyad Square in Damascus, Syria

World

New year hope and joy reign in a Damascus freed from Assad

It was the first new year's celebration without an Assad in power for more than 50 years after the fall of Bashar al-Assad in...

24 hours ago
Parents accompany their children from school in Manila after dangerously high temperatures forced the Philippines to suspend in-person classes in 5,288 schools Parents accompany their children from school in Manila after dangerously high temperatures forced the Philippines to suspend in-person classes in 5,288 schools

Life

Parental guidance: Global assessment of Internet safety

Philippines tops the list of countries where parents are the best at protecting their kids online.

21 hours ago