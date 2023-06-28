New wave of smoke from Canadian wildfires blankets the Midwest

Wildfires in Canada have generated record CO2 emissions - Copyright Nova Scotia Government/AFP/File Handout

Residents in the region were urged to remain indoors, weeks after similarly dangerous air choked the Northeast.

As Canada grapples with the worst wildfire season in decades, heavy smoke from Quebec was wafting into the American Midwest on Tuesday, a day after NASA said it had crossed the Atlantic Ocean all the way to Europe.

A satellite photo shows wildfire smoke spreading across the Great Lakes on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Source – NOAA/GOES-East imagery.

On Tuesday, Canada’s wildfires were worsening air quality in Chicago, Detroit and Milwaukee, among other places. In Chicago, the Air Quality Index reached 209 by noon on Tuesday, the worst reading of any major city in the world for the day, according to IQAir, a Swiss air-quality technology company.

The index climbed higher in Chicago on Wednesday morning to 216, according to the New York Times, though the air quality was worse in Detroit, where the index hit 306.

Such figures are rare in the United States; an index above 200 is considered “very unhealthy” for everyone, and one above 300 is labeled “hazardous.” In early June, there were readings above 400 on the East Coast.

Right now, there are over 479 wildfires burning across Canada, with 237 fires listed as “out of control” by the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

The wildfires have led to the highest annual emissions on record for the country, according to a Tuesday report from Copernicus, a division of the European Union’s space program.

As smoke crosses into the US, air quality alerts have been issued for the entire states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Delaware, and Maryland as well are parts of Kansas, Missouri, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia, and North Carolina, the National Weather Service said, CNN News is reporting.

There are actually some cities and regions in the Midwest where “CODE RED” alerts have been issued. The alerts include Chicago, Indianapolis, Pittsburgh and Erie in Pennsylvania, Columbus, Ohio, Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Madison and Milwaukee in Wisconsin.

Chicago asked all residents – especially those with heart or lung disease, older adults, pregnant people, and young children – to avoid outdoor activities and protect themselves from exposure. Chicago Public Schools and camps are also moving activities indoors, city officials said in a news release.

Wildfire smoke carries particulate matter, or PM2.5 – a tiny but dangerous pollutant that, when inhaled, can travel deep into lung tissue and enter the bloodstream, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The particulate matter has been linked to a number of health problems including asthma, heart disease, and other respiratory illnesses.