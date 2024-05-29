New volcanic eruption on Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

Wednesday's eruption was the fifth to occur on the Reykjanes peninsula since December - Copyright POOL/AFP TINGSHU WANG

Ael KERMAREC

A new volcanic eruption began on Wednesday on the Reykjanes peninsula in southwestern Iceland, the country’s meteorological office said, shortly after authorities evacuated the nearby town of Grindavik.

“An eruption has started near Sundhnuksgigar, north of Grindavik,” the Icelandic Meteorological Office (IMO) said in a statement, almost three weeks after the end of a previous eruption that had been ongoing since March 16.

“The eruption cloud reached an altitude of about 3.5 kilometres (2.2 miles) at the beginning of the eruption” and the length of the fissure was estimated at over one kilometre, it added.

A large white cloud of smoke could be seen billowing up against the blue sky, with orange lava spewing out of the crack in the ground.

Volcanologist Benedikt Ofeigsson told Icelandic public broadcaster RUV the fissure was growing and was more than 2.5 kilometres long an hour after the start of the eruption.

The nearby Blue Lagoon geothermal spa, Iceland’s biggest tourist attraction known for its turquoise waters, said it had also evacuated its facilities on Wednesday.

The eruption was, however, not expected to disrupt air traffic, with the international airport Keflavik “open and operating in the usual way”, airport operator Isavia said on its website.

The eruption was the fifth to occur on the peninsula since December. Eruptions then followed in January, February and March, with the March 16th eruption declared ended on May 9.

– ‘400 earthquakes’ –

The IMO had reported “intense earthquake activity” prior to Wednesday’s eruption, with “about 400 earthquakes” measured in the past seven days near the Sundhnuksgigar crater row.

In addition, it said some 20 million cubic metres of magma had accumulated in the magma chamber below Svartsengi, where a power plant that supplies electricity and water to around 30,000 people on the peninsula is located.

The Svartsengi plant was evacuated and has largely been run remotely since the first eruption in the region in December, and barriers have been built to protect it.

Most of the 4,000 residents of the nearby town of Grindavik were permanently evacuated in November, prior to the December eruption.

Lava flowed into the streets of Grindavik during the January eruption, engulfing three homes.

But a few die-hard residents had returned to live in neighbourhoods less at risk from lava flow.

Until March 2021, the Reykjanes peninsula had not experienced an eruption for eight centuries.

Further eruptions occurred in August 2022 and in July and December 2023, leading volcanologists to believe the start of a new era of seismic activity in the region had begun.

The met office said coast guard helicopters had been sent up to determine the exact location and size of Wednesday’s eruption.

Iceland is home to 33 active volcano systems, the highest number in Europe.

It straddles the Mid-Atlantic Ridge, a crack in the ocean floor separating the Eurasian and North American tectonic plates