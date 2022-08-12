New virus found in China jumped from animals to humans, causing flu-like symptoms

Caged animals in Jatinegara Market. Source - Wolf Gordon Clifton / Animal People, Inc. CC SA 4.0.

Scientists are keeping an eye on a new virus that appears to have been transmitted from animals to humans in China and causes symptoms similar to COVID-19 or the flu.

The virus has been dubbed the Langya henipavirus, according to CNN News. Scientists claim the virus has infected about three dozen farmers and other residents and is believed to have spread either directly or indirectly between people and shrews.

Shrews are small, mole-like mammals found in a vast array of habitats, from ground-dwelling to tree dwellers. They also make up a part of the exotic animal trade in some parts of Southeast Asia.

The Jatinegara Market in Jakarta, Indonesia, bustles daily with people buying and selling everything from textiles to endangered species, including tree shrews.

Four shrews: Blarina_brevicauda, Sorex araneus, Crocidura russula and Suncus etruscus. Source – Blarina brevicauda 2.jpg: Blarina brevicauda Modifications made by Salix. CC SA 3.0.

Research published in The New England Journal of Medicine last week stated the pathogen did not cause any reported deaths but was detected in 35 unrelated fever patients in hospitals in Shandong and Henan provinces between 2018 and 2021,

CTV News Canada is reporting that Dr. Donald Vinh, an infectious disease specialist at McGill University Health Centre in Montreal, says while the general public shouldn’t panic, the new virus is something that the medical and scientific community should be concerned about, as many questions remain unanswered.

“From a medical and scientific perspective, there is a concern because we need to understand how distributed is this virus. And more importantly, what’s the range of disease severity that you can get with this virus? And that’s what we don’t know,” he told CTVNews.ca over the phone on Thursday.

“I think what we need to do is let the medical and scientific community focus on their concerns and get that information. Because until we have that information, there’s really no need to panic.”

Of the total of 35 patients presenting with the disease, 26 were infected with the Langya virus only and had no other pathogens present. Of these patients, all of them had fevers and 54 percent exhibited fatigue.

Coughing, loss of appetite, muscle aches, nausea, headaches, and vomiting were other common symptoms. The 26 patients also had abnormalities in their blood tests as well as damage to their liver and kidneys.

“There was no close contact or common exposure history among the patients, which suggests that the infection in the human population may be sporadic,” researchers wrote.

“Among 25 species of wild small animals surveyed, [Langya] RNA was predominantly detected in shrews (71 of 262 [27%]), a finding that suggests that the shrew may be a natural reservoir of [Langya],” researchers said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are only two henipaviruses officials know of that cause disease in humans, the Hendra virus and the Nipah virus.