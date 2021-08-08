Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

New travel rules for entering Canada begin on Monday

American travelers will get the green light to cross Canada’s borders beginning Monday, August 9.

Published

Traffic builds up on the Ontario side of a Canada-US crossing in March 2020 after the border was closed for non-essential travel. — © AFP
Traffic builds up on the Ontario side of a Canada-US crossing in March 2020 after the border was closed for non-essential travel. — © AFP

American travelers will get the green light to cross Canada’s borders beginning Monday, August 9,  when the federal government opens the border to fully vaccinated Americans. 

As of Monday, permanent residents and American citizens will be allowed into Canada as long as they can show proof of being fully vaccinated for at least 14 days prior to their entry, according to CTV News Canada.

There are a few other requirements incorporated into the new health measures to keep the coronavirus at bay, besides having to provide documentation of vaccination and a coronavirus test.

All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, will need to show proof of a coronavirus molecular test– such as a PCR test – to enter Canada.

As of August 9, fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents of the U.S. can enter Canada for non-essential travel. Image – Courtesy of Public Safety Canada

Only four vaccines have been approved by Health Canada as being acceptable – Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. U.S. health authorities haven’t approved any vaccines outside that list.

Those fully vaccinated travelers – just like fully vaccinated Canadians – will also be allowed to skip the mandatory 14-day quarantine, reports CBC Canada.

But before eager Americans pack their bags, they should make sure they meet all requirements, said Denis Vinette, vice-president of the Canada Border Services Agency’s COVID-19 border task force. In other words, become an informed traveler.

Canadian Border Service Agency

Travelers entering by air will need to wear a mask in Canadian airports and on flights to and from the country, regardless of vaccination status. And as part of being a knowledgeable traveler, check ahead to find out any special pandemic mandates required at your destination.

Some provinces have imposed special restrictions, while some cities have capacity limits on organized public events, retail spaces, museums, casinos, theaters, and more, according to USA Today.

And please don’t try to buck the system. Travelers who try to falsify their documentation could be fined or denied entry to the country at a future date, according to the CBSA.

Two travelers who tried to enter Canada last month were fined nearly $20,000 Canadian dollars, or nearly $16,000, after providing false information related to proof of vaccination.  

“We’ve seen quite a few instances with individuals who’ve attempted to make use of fraudulent documents,” Vinette said. “It’s just not worth it.  

In this article:Canadian border, Covid vaccination proof, falsified, PCR test, Travel rules for entering Canada
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sensational Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino charms the world with Chopin’s music

This October, renowned Japanese pianist Hayato Sumino will step on Poland's Warsaw Philharmonic Hall stage in the 18th Chopin International Piano Competition.

15 hours ago

World

Striking Canadian border agents reach deal on salaries, work environment

A strike by Canadian border agents has ended with an agreement on raises and other issues, a union announced.

23 hours ago

Business

Stunning mistakes that enterprises make in cloud migration

How to avoid the all too common crowd migration mistakes? An expert reveals all.

12 hours ago
New protests as France set to impose Covid health pass New protests as France set to impose Covid health pass

World

Protesters mass in France against Macron's Covid health pass

French President Emmanuel Macron has been the focus of much of the protests - Copyright AFP -Romain FONSEGRIVESAlmost a quarter of a million people...

23 hours ago