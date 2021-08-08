New travel rules for entering Canada begin on Monday

Traffic builds up on the Ontario side of a Canada-US crossing in March 2020 after the border was closed for non-essential travel. — © AFP

American travelers will get the green light to cross Canada’s borders beginning Monday, August 9, when the federal government opens the border to fully vaccinated Americans.

As of Monday, permanent residents and American citizens will be allowed into Canada as long as they can show proof of being fully vaccinated for at least 14 days prior to their entry, according to CTV News Canada.

There are a few other requirements incorporated into the new health measures to keep the coronavirus at bay, besides having to provide documentation of vaccination and a coronavirus test.

All travelers, regardless of vaccination status, will need to show proof of a coronavirus molecular test– such as a PCR test – to enter Canada.

As of August 9, fully vaccinated citizens and permanent residents of the U.S. can enter Canada for non-essential travel. Image – Courtesy of Public Safety Canada

Only four vaccines have been approved by Health Canada as being acceptable – Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, and Johnson & Johnson. U.S. health authorities haven’t approved any vaccines outside that list.

Those fully vaccinated travelers – just like fully vaccinated Canadians – will also be allowed to skip the mandatory 14-day quarantine, reports CBC Canada.

But before eager Americans pack their bags, they should make sure they meet all requirements, said Denis Vinette, vice-president of the Canada Border Services Agency’s COVID-19 border task force. In other words, become an informed traveler.

Travelers entering by air will need to wear a mask in Canadian airports and on flights to and from the country, regardless of vaccination status. And as part of being a knowledgeable traveler, check ahead to find out any special pandemic mandates required at your destination.

Some provinces have imposed special restrictions, while some cities have capacity limits on organized public events, retail spaces, museums, casinos, theaters, and more, according to USA Today.

And please don’t try to buck the system. Travelers who try to falsify their documentation could be fined or denied entry to the country at a future date, according to the CBSA.

Two travelers who tried to enter Canada last month were fined nearly $20,000 Canadian dollars, or nearly $16,000, after providing false information related to proof of vaccination.

“We’ve seen quite a few instances with individuals who’ve attempted to make use of fraudulent documents,” Vinette said. “It’s just not worth it.