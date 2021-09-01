Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

New Orleans under curfew as US South tallies Hurricane Ida damage

Published

Ida death toll edges upward as US South surveys damage
Bayou water floods into Montegut, Louisiana on August 30, 2021 after Hurricane Ida made landfall -- so far, four people have been killed - Copyright AFP WAKIL KOHSAR
Bayou water floods into Montegut, Louisiana on August 30, 2021 after Hurricane Ida made landfall -- so far, four people have been killed - Copyright AFP WAKIL KOHSAR
Daxia ROJAS

Louisiana and Mississippi took stock Tuesday of the disaster inflicted by powerful Hurricane Ida, as receding floodwaters began to reveal the full extent of the damage along the US Gulf Coast and the death toll rose to four.

New Orleans was under a curfew Tuesday evening, nearly two days after Ida slammed into the Louisiana coast as a Category 4 storm, exactly 16 years after devastating Hurricane Katrina — which killed more than 1,800 people — made landfall.

Four deaths have been confirmed as crews began fanning out in boats and off-road vehicles to search communities cut off by the giant storm. A man was also missing after apparently being killed by an alligator.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell said on Twitter she had signed an executive order mandating an overnight curfew in New Orleans, most of which was still entirely without power after the storm. 

Images of people being plucked from flooded cars and pictures of destroyed homes surfaced on social media, while the damage in New Orleans itself remained limited.

New Orleans Airport said all incoming and outgoing flights scheduled for Tuesday were canceled, while airlines had scrapped nearly 200 flights on Wednesday.

One person was killed by a falling tree in Prairieville, while a second victim died trying to drive through floodwaters some 60 miles (95 kilometers) southeast in New Orleans, officials reported.

Ida knocked out power for more than a million properties across Louisiana, according to outage tracker PowerOutage.us, most of which still out Tuesday evening, leaving residents without air conditioning in late summer. 

But power provider Entergy told New Orleans City Council members Tuesday morning that some electricity could be restored as early as Wednesday, the New Orleans Times-Picayune reported.

The first to see power would likely be hospitals — many of which are dealing with a surge of Covid patients — and sewage and water treatment centers, the paper reported, saying it could still be days before average customers were reconnected. 

Entergy had initially said it could take days to even assess the full extent of the damage.

In Mississippi, which has been buffeted by torrential rain, a road collapse left two people dead and 10 more injured, including three in critical condition, the state’s highway patrol said.

The death toll is expected to rise further, Louisiana Deputy Governor Billy Nungesser warned Tuesday, especially in coastal areas directly hit by Ida where search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Meanwhile in St. Tammany Parish, police said a 71-year-old man was attacked and “apparently killed by an alligator while walking in flood waters following Hurricane Ida.”

– Ida heads northeast –

President Joe Biden declared a major disaster for Louisiana and Mississippi, which gives the states access to federal aid.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said his state had deployed more than 1,600 personnel for search and rescue operations, while the Pentagon said over 5,200 personnel from the military, federal emergency management and National Guard had been activated across several southern states.

Ida — now a tropical depression — was travelling northeast, threatening the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys. It was expected in the mid-Atlantic on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Scientists have warned of a rise in cyclone activity as the ocean surface warms due to climate change, posing an increasing threat to the world’s coastal communities.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Taliban parade in Kabul airport after US leave Taliban parade in Kabul airport after US leave

World

Taliban parade in Kabul airport after US leave

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (C, with shawl) led a group of officials onto the runway of Kabul airport after the US withdrawal - Copyright...

20 hours ago
Taliban celebrate victory where last US troops departed Taliban celebrate victory where last US troops departed

World

Taliban celebrate victory where last US troops departed

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid (holding shawl) -- tipped to be the minister of information in the new government -- was all smiles as he...

17 hours ago

World

Security, logistics, repair: what next for Kabul's airport?

The symbolism of the airport was underlined Tuesday when the Taliban's top spokesman stood on its runway and declared victory over the United States.

16 hours ago
Taliban celebrate defeating the United States Taliban celebrate defeating the United States

World

Taliban celebrate defeating the United States

Taliban special forces in control of Kabul's airport - Copyright AFP Philip FONGDavid FOXThe Taliban joyously fired guns into the air and offered words...

22 hours ago