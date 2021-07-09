Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

New June record for deforestation of Brazilian Amazon

Published

New June record for deforestation of Brazilian Amazon
This file photo taken on August 16, 2020, shows a burnt area of Amazon rainforest reserve in Para, Brazil - Copyright AFP Peter Louis GUME
This file photo taken on August 16, 2020, shows a burnt area of Amazon rainforest reserve in Para, Brazil - Copyright AFP Peter Louis GUME

Deforestation of the Brazilian Amazon reached a record in June for the fourth consecutive month, according to official data released Friday.

A total of 1,062 square kilometers of forest was destroyed — an area almost the size of the city of Rio de Janeiro. 

This was up from 1,043 km2 in the same month last year, said the INPE research institute, which uses satellite images to measure forest cover.

In total, 3,609 km2 of Amazon was lost in the first quarter of 2021, up 17 percent from the same period last year.

The figure was the highest for a month of June since the INPE started gathering data in 2015.

Since coming to power in 2019, far-right President Jair Bolsonaro has promoted the commercialization of the Amazon and described NGOs trying to protect the jungle as a “cancer.”

However, he recently pledged to eliminate Brazil’s illegal deforestation by 2030, some 10 years ahead of target, though environmentalists say he is insincere.

Last month, vice president Hamilton Mourao announced a military operation against Amazonian deforestation.

Two weeks ago, Brazilian Environment Minister Ricardo Salles resigned after the Supreme Court ordered an investigation into allegations he was involved in a timber trafficking scheme.

He was replaced by Joaquim Alvaro Pereira Leite, allied to one of the country’s largest agricultural lobby groups.

The Brazilian Amazon also marked its worst June for forest fires since 2007 this year, with some 2,308 fires detected — an increase of 2.3 percent from the same month last year. 

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Remain in light: Musical joy and celebration to be played from London’s Trafalgar Square

Sir Simon Rattle is conducting a free concert in London this August, with the event sponsored by the BMW Group.

3 hours ago

Life

Lambda variant is now spreading in Canada — Here’s what we know so far

With multiple variants of the coronavirus already circulating in Canada, it is not surprising that a new one has now been identified.

2 hours ago

Life

For war-scarred Iraq, climate crisis the next great threat

A dead fish on cracked, sun-baked earth in the Chibayesh marshland in Iraq's southern Ahwar area. — © AFPDawood Al-Yaseen with Salam Faraj in...

19 hours ago
Utah's Great Salt Lake may be drying up Utah's Great Salt Lake may be drying up

World

Utah’s Great Salt Lake may be drying up

For years, the largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere has sprawled across northern Utah, and soon the iconic body of water may die.

20 hours ago