Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

New Haitian prime minister sworn in

AFP

Published

Garry Conille (R) speaks after being installed as Haiti's Prime Minister in Port-au-Prince
Garry Conille (R) speaks after being installed as Haiti's Prime Minister in Port-au-Prince - Copyright AFP Clarens SIFFROY
Garry Conille (R) speaks after being installed as Haiti's Prime Minister in Port-au-Prince - Copyright AFP Clarens SIFFROY

Garry Conille was sworn in as Haiti’s prime minister on Monday, promising to “deliver” for the impoverished Caribbean nation grappling with overlapping security, humanitarian and political crises. 

Conille was appointed by the transitional presidential council running the country following the resignation in April of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, as gang violence surged. 

“Let’s get to work and I assure you that we will deliver what we promised,” the 58-year-old said at the ceremony at the Villa d’Accueil, an official government building in the capital Port-au-Prince.

His swearing-in empowers him to form a government in consultation with the council, its head, Edgard Leblanc Fils, said.  

“We are counting on Dr. Conille to implement the policies agreed with the presidential council, in order to address the problem of insecurity in particular, as well as to improve the country’s economy, reform its institutions and hold credible, democratic and free elections by the end of 2025,” he added. 

A medical doctor by training, Conille had served as Haiti’s premier for a short period in 2011-2012, and was until recently regional director for UN aid agency UNICEF.

The job before him is monumental: to relieve the crises devastating the poorest country in the Western Hemisphere and to pave the way for the first elections since 2016.

Gang violence has long wracked the country, but at the end of February armed groups launched coordinated attacks on strategic sites in Port-au-Prince, claiming they wanted to overthrow the unelected and unpopular Henry. 

Henry had been running the country as prime minister after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. The country has not had a president since. 

The violence is affecting food security and humanitarian access, with much of the capital in the hands of gangs accused of abuses including murder, rape, looting and kidnappings. 

Last year a UN-backed security force, to be led by Kenya, was promised as a boost to struggling Haitian police, but it has not yet been deployed.

The UN food agency on Monday reported “important progress” however, with aid getting in through the reopened international airport and food distributed in the capital’s largest slum.

The mandate of the transitional presidential council is due to end by February 2026 at the latest.

In this article:Haiti, Politics, Unrest
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Carson Boatman Carson Boatman

Entertainment

Review: Carson Boatman of ‘Days of Our Lives’ performs his first-ever solo acoustic concert

On Sunday, June 2nd, actor and musician Carson Boatman ("Days of Our Lives") performed an acoustic concert in Montreal, Canada.

9 hours ago
A protestor wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh demonstrates outside the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands, which has since ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah A protestor wearing a Palestinian keffiyeh demonstrates outside the International Criminal Court in the Netherlands, which has since ordered Israel to halt its offensive in Rafah

World

ICJ is collateral damage in dysfunctional global system: experts

Ignored by Russia and Israel, the International Court of Justice is hamstrung by a dysfunctional global system.

22 hours ago
Assuming the job in 2021, Sally Buzbee was the first female editor of the Post in 150 years Assuming the job in 2021, Sally Buzbee was the first female editor of the Post in 150 years

Business

In shakeup, Washington Post executive editor steps down

Assuming the job in 2021, Sally Buzbee was the first female editor of the Post in 150 years - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP...

22 hours ago
Mexican ruling party presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum waves as she arrives at a polling station in Mexico City Mexican ruling party presidential candidate Claudia Sheinbaum waves as she arrives at a polling station in Mexico City

Business

Sheinbaum victory: a win for Mexican women?

The new leader, Claudia Sheinbaum, has talked about the desire of women to "live without fear."

12 hours ago