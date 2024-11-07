Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

New giant particle collider ‘right option for science’: next CERN chief

AFP

Published

Nina LARSON

The next head of Europe’s CERN physics laboratory said Thursday that he favoured moving forward with plans for a giant particle collider far more powerful than the collider that discovered the famous “God particle”.

“Scientifically, I am convinced it is the right option,” Mark Thomson, whom CERN has tapped to be its next director-general, said of preliminary plans for the Future Circular Collider (FCC).

It is “the right option for CERN, the right option for science”, the British physicist said during an online press conference a day after CERN said he would take the helm for a five-year term starting in January 2026.

“Absolutely I wish to pursue that route,” he said.

The CERN lab, which straddles the border between France and Switzerland, seeks to unravel what the universe is made of and how it works.

Its Large Hadron Collider (LHC) — a 27-kilometre (17-mile) proton-smashing ring running about 100 metres (330 feet) below ground — has among other things been used to prove the existence of the Higgs boson.

Dubbed the God particle, its discovery broadened science’s understanding of how particles acquire mass.

The LHC is expected to have fully run its course by around 2040, and CERN is considering building a far larger collider to allow scientists to keep pushing the envelope.

– Hunt for dark matter –

A feasibility study is under way for the 91-kilometre FCC, which CERN estimated earlier this year will cost around $17 billion.

Thomson, an experimental particle physics professor at Cambridge University and the executive chair of Britain’s Science and Technology Facilities Council, hailed the efforts to fully grasp the costs involved, saying a final decision was still several years off.

“There is time to build a very, very strong consensus around the project based on the clear scientific argument” for it, he said.

At CERN, Thomson will replace Italian physicist Fabiola Gianotti, who a decade ago was chosen as the first woman to lead the lab. She has also expressed support for the FCC project.

“We are confronted with many crucial outstanding questions in fundamental physics and in our understanding of the structure and evolution of the universe,” she told reporters.

Both Gianotti and Thomson said the search for answers was not waiting for the FCC to be built, with so-called dark matter and dark energy among the issues being explored.

Scientists believe that ordinary matter — such as stars, gases, dust, planets and everything on them — accounts for just five percent of the universe. 

But dark matter and dark energy account for the rest, and scientists have yet to directly observe either. 

“We know dark matter is out there, (but) we don’t know the nature of dark matter,” Thomson said.

“I’m optimistic that some of the experiments that have been constructed and operated at the moment have an opportunity to actually discover what dark matter really is,” he said.

In this article:
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Casey Likes in 'Back to the Future: The Musical' on Broadway Casey Likes in 'Back to the Future: The Musical' on Broadway

Entertainment

Review: Casey Likes puts us into a time warp in ‘Back to the Future: The Musical’

Casey Likes in 'Back to the Future: The Musical' on Broadway. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan ZimmermanBroadway actor and singer Casey Likes stars...

22 hours ago
Every seat is up for grabs in the US House of Representatives while a third of Senate seats are available in the November election Every seat is up for grabs in the US House of Representatives while a third of Senate seats are available in the November election

World

Republicans hope Trump sweep will give party full power in Congress

Every seat is up for grabs in the US House of Representatives while a third of Senate seats are available in the November election...

22 hours ago
TikTok has come under scrutiny for its ownership under China-based ByteDance. TikTok has come under scrutiny for its ownership under China-based ByteDance.

Social Media

Ottawa to shut TikTok’s Canada operations, says app can still be used

Ottawa said Wednesday it is shutting TikTok's operations in Canada following a security review.

9 hours ago
Since the 2009 Self-Government Act, only Greenland's currency, justice system, foreign and security affairs fall under Denmark's authority Since the 2009 Self-Government Act, only Greenland's currency, justice system, foreign and security affairs fall under Denmark's authority

Life

Denmark has the lowest home price-to-income ratio among 35 European countries

The calculations show that Denmark, one of the most expensive countries in Europe and the world

17 hours ago