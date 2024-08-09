Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

New finds in treasure-laden shipwreck off Colombia

AFP

Published

The San Jose was owned by the Spanish crown when it was sunk by the British navy near Cartagena in 1708. Only a handful of its 600-strong crew survived.
The San Jose was owned by the Spanish crown when it was sunk by the British navy near Cartagena in 1708. Only a handful of its 600-strong crew survived. - Copyright Colombian General Maritime Directorate (DIMAR)/AFP Handout
The San Jose was owned by the Spanish crown when it was sunk by the British navy near Cartagena in 1708. Only a handful of its 600-strong crew survived. - Copyright Colombian General Maritime Directorate (DIMAR)/AFP Handout

New artifacts have been found on the legendary Spanish galleon San Jose, Colombia’s government announced Thursday, after the first robotic exploration of the three-century-old shipwreck.

In February, the Colombian government announced it would begin extractions from the ship off its Caribbean coast, with the wreckage believed to be holding treasures worth billions of dollars.

“Results of this exploration have revealed an unprecedented set of archaeological evidence, which has greatly expanded our knowledge,” the institutions in charge of exploring the wreck said in a statement.

It said a robot surveyed the wreck, whose exact location has been kept secret since its discovery in 2015, between May 23 and June 1.

“Although a concentration of archaeological remains was detected in 2022 in the area of the shipwreck, the recent exploration has allowed to characterize these accumulations in more detail and to discover new isolated elements,” the statement said.

Among the new artifacts are an anchor, as well as part of the ship’s cargo such as jugs and glass bottles. Four observation campaigns were carried out in 2022 by the Colombian Navy with high-tech equipment to verify the condition of the wreck.

The images reported had shown, among other things, cast iron cannons, porcelain pieces, pottery and objects apparently made of gold.

“We believe that it is possible to find new remains that would deepen the information we have so far,” said Alhena Caicedo, director of the Colombian Institute of Anthropology and History, quoted in the statement.

The San Jose was owned by the Spanish crown when it was sunk by the British navy near Cartagena in 1708. Only a handful of its 600-strong crew survived.

Colombia’s government believes that this first exploration “raises questions about the exact causes of the sinking.”

British documents state that the ship suffered an “internal explosion,” which would have caused it to sink with its treasure and hundreds of passengers, according to Colombia’s government. Spanish reports however point to a battle. 

The ship had been heading back from the New World to the court of King Philip V of Spain, laden with treasures such as chests of emeralds and some 200 tons of gold coins.

Before Colombia announced the discovery in 2015, the ship had long been sought by adventurers.

Spain had laid claim to the ship and its contents under a UN convention Colombia is not party to, while Indigenous Qhara Qhara Bolivians claim the riches were stolen from them.

But Petro’s government has insisted on raising the wreck for purposes of science and culture, with the project estimated to cost some $4.5 million. 

The wreck is also claimed by US-based salvage company Sea Search Armada — which insists it found it first more than 40 years ago and has taken Colombia to the UN’s Permanent Court of Arbitration, seeking $10 billion dollars.

In this article:Archaeology, Colombia, Heritage
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Plans to test the Volocopter air taxi during the Olympics in Paris have been scrapped because of certification issues Plans to test the Volocopter air taxi during the Olympics in Paris have been scrapped because of certification issues

Tech & Science

Paris ‘flying taxi’ test flights scrapped during Olympics

Test flights of so-called flying taxis have been scrapped in Paris during the Olympics.

13 hours ago
Deliveroo delivered its first half-year profit Deliveroo delivered its first half-year profit

Business

Deliveroo shares surge on ‘profit milestone’

Deliveroo delivered its first half-year profit - Copyright AFP Alberto PIZZOLIDeliveroo shares surged more than ten percent Thursday after the international food delivery app...

8 hours ago
The latest controversy over Ticketmaster's dominance came when tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras tour went on pre-sale in 2022 The latest controversy over Ticketmaster's dominance came when tickets for Taylor Swift's Eras tour went on pre-sale in 2022

Entertainment

Taylor Swift’s Vienna shows cancelled after IS sympathiser arrest

Authorities had confirmed the arrest of a 19-year-old sympathiser of the armed group for allegedly planning an attack in the Vienna region.

23 hours ago
An Apex Legends event was postponed by organizers after two players appeared to be hacked and given unwanted cheat devices An Apex Legends event was postponed by organizers after two players appeared to be hacked and given unwanted cheat devices

Tech & Science

Behind the Linux SLUBStick vulnerability

SLUBStick has been demonstrated on versions 5.19 and 6.2 of the Linux kernel using nine security flaws.

6 hours ago