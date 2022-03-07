New COVID-19 cases in China surge to two-year high

Full co-operation: Government staff place wristbands on residents in the Kwun Tong restricted area as proof that they have been tested for COVID-19 during the compulsory testing exercise which ended on January 20. Source - Government of Hong Kong

China logged its highest daily total of locally transmitted Covid-19 infections in more than two years, with more than 800 new cases reported over the weekend, putting pressure on the government’s strict policy of curbing each outbreak quickly.

The country reported 526 cases, including 312 asymptomatic patients, according to Bloomberg, with most of the new infections being fueled by the Omicron variant.

The Omicron variant has been identified in a dozen major cities, including Shanghai, Xi’an, Suzhou, Qingdao, and Wenzhou. A few cases of the Delta variant have been reported near China’s borders with Mongolia and Myanmar.

China and Hong Kong are the two remaining countries still upholding strict COVID-19 policies after places like Australia have moved to treat the virus as an endemic. For this reason, they continue to follow zero-tolerance protocols, which include widespread testing and intensive lockdowns.

The current surge is the biggest challenge to date to China’s “zero Covid” policy. This latest surge in cases is occurring as China’s leaders have gathered in Beijing for the National People’s Congress, reports the New York Times.

China’s national news media has focused reporting on the National Peoples Congress and has made little mention of the pandemic or the surge in cases.

But the weekend surge in infections, which spared the city of Beijing, has been announced by the National Health Commission and reported by local news media.

This recent increase in infections also coincides with the growing concern by economists and financial regulators over the strict measures applied with the “zero-tolerance” policies.

There were no new deaths on Sunday, leaving the death toll unchanged at 4,636, reports Reuters, and as of March 6, China had reported 111,195 cases with confirmed symptoms, including both local ones and those arriving from outside the mainland.