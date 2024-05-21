Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

New Caledonia tourists ‘ecstatic’ as rescue planes arrive

AFP

Published

Smoke rises in the distance as roadblocks are seen near the Montravel area of Noumea, capital of France's Pacific territory of New Caledonia
Smoke rises in the distance as roadblocks are seen near the Montravel area of Noumea, capital of France's Pacific territory of New Caledonia - Copyright AFP Theo Rouby
Smoke rises in the distance as roadblocks are seen near the Montravel area of Noumea, capital of France's Pacific territory of New Caledonia - Copyright AFP Theo Rouby

Tourists trapped by rioting, looting and separatist roadblocks in crisis-wracked New Caledonia expressed joy that they may soon be rescued after the first military evacuation flights landed on Tuesday.

For the last week, Australian tourist Maxwell Winchester and his wife Tiffany have been barricaded into a normally idyllic hill resort outside the capital Noumea.

As gunfire rattled down the valley and smoke spewed from nearby towns, they faced a fearful wait for help as supplies of food slowly dwindled.

“Every night, we had to sleep with one eye open,” Winchester told AFP. “Every noise, we were worried that they were coming in to loot us.”

For days, they monitored the latest news — which brought alarming reports of six dead and hundreds injured — while struggling to get help from Australian consular staff.

Winchester received word around lunchtime Tuesday that Australia was finally sending two military evacuation planes.

“We are ecstatic,” he said, even though the couple believe they may not be among the first evacuees.

More than 3,000 people are estimated to have been stranded by a week of unrest that has shuttered the Pacific archipelago’s main international airport.

It is not known how many of those are tourists on holiday and how many are Caledonians stuck outside the islands. 

But Australia has estimated at least 300 of its nationals have registered for rescue. 

For those hundreds, the sight of a Royal Australian Air Force C130 Hercules landing at the city’s Magenta airport on Tuesday will have brought overwhelming relief.

A New Zealand Defence Force plane is also in the air, dispatched to pick up about “50 passengers with the most pressing needs”, according to Foreign Minister Winston Peters.

“In cooperation with France and Australia, we are working on subsequent flights in coming days,” he said.

Winchester was sanguine about not being part of the first evacuees.

“We realise we probably won’t get on these flights because those who have higher needs will get on them,” he said.

“But we at least know we have a way out in the next few days.”

Still, for some, there will be an uneasy wait.

Australian tourists Meg Soutar and Caroline Tully were on a girls’ trip to the remote west coast of New Caledonia.

They were unable to get to the airport for the evacuation flights on Tuesday, as their route would pass through some of the areas worst affected by the unrest.

For now, the women are staying put and hope they can get home to Brisbane soon. They have had very limited information or assistance from officials. 

“We literally stay by the phone and WIFI to see what is going on,” Soutar told AFP. “We feel very isolated, we are not in a resort, it’s just us.”

“It’s been nine days since the conflict started and we are no closer to getting home,” she said.

In this article:France, ncaledonia, nzealand, Tourism, Unrest
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Success cubed: Hungarian inventor Erno Rubik, the man who created Rubik's Cube Success cubed: Hungarian inventor Erno Rubik, the man who created Rubik's Cube

Business

Forever fad: Rubik says his cube ‘reminds us why we have hands’

The naysayers said the maddening multicoloured cube that Erno Rubik invented 50 years ago would not survive the 1980s.

21 hours ago
The explosive growth of generative AI has sparked fears about its safety The explosive growth of generative AI has sparked fears about its safety

Tech & Science

South Korea, Britain host AI summit with safety top of agenda

The explosive growth of generative AI has sparked fears about its safety - Copyright AFP/File Stefani REYNOLDSSouth Korea and Britain kick off a major...

15 hours ago
Wall Street rose on AI optimism Thursday after the release of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index offered traders some relief Wall Street rose on AI optimism Thursday after the release of the personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index offered traders some relief

Business

US inflation fight will take ‘further time’: senior Fed official

The US Feds should keep interest rates at their current elevated levels for longer than previously expected due to disappointing inflation data.

15 hours ago
Blanchett urged filmmakers to tell different stories Blanchett urged filmmakers to tell different stories

Entertainment

Cate Blanchett urges film industry to include refugee voices

“People who are displaced have a voice, they have a story,” said the Oscar-winning actor at a talk at the Cannes Film Festival.

8 hours ago