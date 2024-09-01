Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

New Caledonia separatists name jailed party leader as chief

AFP

Published

Christian Tein is being held in mainland France over the violence that erupted in New Caledonia
Christian Tein is being held in mainland France over the violence that erupted in New Caledonia - Copyright AFP Delphine MAYEUR
Christian Tein is being held in mainland France over the violence that erupted in New Caledonia - Copyright AFP Delphine MAYEUR

An alliance of parties seeking independence for New Caledonia has nominated as chief a prominent opposition leader currently jailed in France over a wave of deadly rioting in the French Pacific territory.

Christian Tein, who considers himself a “political prisoner”, was one of seven pro-independence activists transferred to mainland France in June — a move that sparked renewed violence that has roiled the archipelago and left 11 people dead.

His appointment on Saturday to lead the Socialist Kanak National Liberation Front (FLNKS) risks complicating efforts to end the crisis, sparked in May by a Paris plan for voting reforms that indigenous Kanaks fear will thwart their ambitions for independence by leaving them a permanent minority.

Laurie Humuni of the RDO party, one of four in the FLNKS alliance, said Saturday that Tein’s nomination was a recognition of his CCAT party’s leading role in mobilising the independence movement.

It was not clear if the two other alliance members, the UPM and Palika, supported the move — they had refused to participate in the latest FLNKS meeting and indicated they would not support any of its proposals.

The alliance also said it was willing to renew talks to end the protests, but only if local anti-independence parties are excluded.

“We will have to remove some blockades to allow the population access to essential services, but that does not mean we are abandoning our struggle,” Humuni told AFP.

On Thursday, France said it had agreed to terms with Pacific leaders seeking a fact-finding mission to New Caledonia in a bid to resolve the dispute, though a date for the mission has not yet been set.

President Emmanuel Macron’s government has sent thousands of troops and police to restore order in the archipelago, almost 17,000 kilometres (10,600 miles) from Paris, and the electoral reforms were suspended in June.

In this article:émeutes, NouvelleCalédonie, outremer, politique, Troubles
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Review — Susie Dent’s ‘Guilty by Definition’ — A lovely lexicological labyrinth

The mystery genre may consider itself well and truly Dented.

7 hours ago
According to the Centre for Law and Economy of Sport, the Olympic Games will produce between 6.7 billion and 11.1 billion euros in economic benefits for the Paris region According to the Centre for Law and Economy of Sport, the Olympic Games will produce between 6.7 billion and 11.1 billion euros in economic benefits for the Paris region

World

Eiffel Tower to keep Olympic rings after Games: Paris mayor

The Eiffel Tower will keep the Olympic rings that have adorned it since June after the ongoing Paralympic Games.

11 hours ago
An Apple Watch 9 displays blood-oxygen level detection settings An Apple Watch 9 displays blood-oxygen level detection settings

Tech & Science

Vinegar vapor revolutionizes sensor processing for wearable devices

Wearable sensors are evolving from watches and electrodes to bendable devices that provide far more precise biometric measurements and comfort. The new development is...

11 hours ago
Telegram's popularity has grown steadily in Russia since authorities blocked Western social networks Telegram's popularity has grown steadily in Russia since authorities blocked Western social networks

Social Media

After Telegram founder arrest, Russians fear loss of ‘main information source’

Durov's arrest is not the only headache the privately-owned service faces. 

8 hours ago