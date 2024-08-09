New Banksy artwork ‘stolen’ from above London shop

The wolf silhouette was located on the roof of an empty shop in Peckham - Copyright Colombian General Maritime Directorate (DIMAR)/AFP Handout

A new Banksy artwork depicting a wolf on a satellite dish in London was removed, possibly stolen, less than an hour after it was unveiled by the elusive street artist on Thursday.

The piece was the fourth animal-themed artwork that Banksy had installed in various parts of the UK capital this week.

The street artist, whose identity is unknown and the subject of feverish speculation, confirmed on Instagram that the works were his own.

The wolf silhouette was located on the roof of an empty shop in Peckham, southeast London.

Photos from the scene carried by local media show a person climbing up a ladder to retrieve the satellite dish while another holds the ladder for them.

Further images show an individual in shorts walking off with the piece of art.

“We were called to reports of a stolen satellite dish containing artwork at 1:52 pm (12:52 GMT) on Thursday, 8 August in Rye Lane, Peckham,” London’s Metropolitan Police force said in a statement.

“There have been no arrests. Inquiries continue.”

On Monday, a Banksy of a goat precariously perched on top of a wall with rocks tumbling down appeared in Richmond, southwest London.

Then on Tuesday two elephant silhouettes with their trunks stretched towards each other appeared in Chelsea, southwest London.

On Wednesday, the black silhouette of three monkeys appeared on the side of a railway bridge as if they were swinging.

Several months usually pass between new Banksy artworks and this week’s sudden spurt has sparked speculation among fans about their meaning.