New app provides telemedicine solution to Sudanese refugees

Children play in the waters of the Gash River some 600 kilometres from Sudanese capital Khartoum on June 6, 2024 - Copyright AFP/File -

The technology firms Gupshup and Meta, together with Sudan Medical Specialization Board and Shabaka, is to launch a ‘Telemedicine Chatbot’ for Sudanese refugees. These are persons originating from the country of Sudan, but seeking refuge outside the borders of their native country.

Gupshup is a ‘Conversation Cloud’ and it has used its resources to develop a telemedicine chatbot providing healthcare access for Sudanese refugees in Egypt, Eritrea, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Djibouti and other neighbouring countries.

The concept aims to bridge the gap in healthcare services for the Sudanese refugee population. In particular, the ongoing conflict and violence in Sudan have forced over 8.6 million people to flee their homes, with many seeking refuge in neighbouring countries.

This technology seeks to address the urgent healthcare needs of over 800,000 Sudanese refugees who currently have limited access to essential medical services in Egypt and other territories.

This will be by leveraging the chatbot resulting in patients having the ability to connect with healthcare professionals via the Meta-driven WhatsApp application. This is to make medical assistance more accessible and efficient.

The chatbot can also be accessed via a web URL or QR code. The next step is to promote the app with the support of participating doctors and Shabaka, a non-profit organization that is a part of the Africa Foundation of Development (AFFORD) based in the UK.

Shabaka specialises in research, policy, and practice, contributing to knowledge on the role of diasporas and migrants in humanitarian action.

In terms of how the telemedical device will work; after providing initial information, patients will be routed to a triage team of healthcare professionals who will then evaluate their issues before connecting them to one of over 18 specialty doctors supporting the service.

The new app currently supports Arabic and English, with additional languages to be added based on demand.

Commenting on the initiative, Dr. Sara Ibrahim Abdelgalil, Senior Advisor and Project Lead – Telemedicine at Shabaka states: “The partnership with Gupshup and Meta allowed several Sudanese medical professionals to successfully engage in our very effective telemedicine program to service civilians in need following the eruption of the war and various challenges in accessing healthcare services”.

With the launch of the chatbot, Gupshup, Shabaka and the Sudan Medical Specialization Board hope to make a positive impact on the lives of refugees and inspire others to join the effort to improve healthcare access for vulnerable populations worldwide.