Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Netanyahu demands Israeli control of Gaza territory on Egypt border

AFP

Published

The border with Egypt in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 30, 2024
The border with Egypt in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 30, 2024 - Copyright AFP MOHAMMED ABED
The border with Egypt in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on March 30, 2024 - Copyright AFP MOHAMMED ABED

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu demanded Thursday that Israel retain control of key Gaza territory along the border with Egypt as part of any accord to suspend the war with Hamas.

The condition conflicts with Hamas’s position that Israel must withdraw from all Gaza territory after a ceasefire. 

Speaking after the return of Israeli negotiators from talks with mediators in Qatar, Netanyahu said Israel needed control to stop weapons reaching Hamas from Egypt — one of four conditions for a deal with the Palestinian militants.

He did not say if the measure would be permanent. But it is the first time Israel has insisted on retaining control of the Palestinian side of the Rafah border crossing with Egypt and the so-called Philadelphi corridor along the border.

Netanyahu said Israel’s negotiators, led by Mossad intelligence chief David Barnea, went to Doha to defend what he called four “ironclad principles”, with the key condition that Israel be allowed to keep fighting until its war aims of destroying Hamas and bringing home all hostages are achieved.

Netanyahu reaffirmed the others: stopping weapons reaching Hamas from Egypt — “first and foremost by Israeli control of the Philadelphi axis and the Rafah crossing” — not allowing militants to regroup in northern Gaza and ensuring a “maximum” number of hostages are freed.

While the United States has expressed “cautious optimism” over the Qatar talks, Netanyahu vowed to keeping fighting Hamas with “full force”, calling it a “sacred mission” to bring back hostages seized in the October 7 attacks.

The attacks on southern Israel resulted in the deaths of 1,195 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

The militants also seized 251 hostages, 116 of whom remain in Gaza, including 42 the military says are dead. Some 105 hostages were freed during a one-week truce in November.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 38,345 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

“Ambiguity and hesitance did not bring about our achievements to date, and they will not bring about achievements in the future,” Netanyahu said.

“I am committed to an outline for the release of our hostages, but Hamas terrorists continue to insist on demands that contradict the outline and threaten Israel’s security,” he added.

In this article:border, Conflict, Egypt, Israel, Palestinians, Talks
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: AI moves into defense in Australia — The piece of string just got a lot longer

If you remember a few years ago the big hoo-ha about “no robots in warfare”, you can see how that panned out.

13 hours ago
More than a dozen leaders from various religions with roots in Asia gathered at the Peace Park in the western Japanese city More than a dozen leaders from various religions with roots in Asia gathered at the Peace Park in the western Japanese city

World

Eastern religions join call for ethical AI

Sect leaders from major Eastern religions signed on to a Vatican-led code for AI ethics that also includes major tech companies.

14 hours ago

Tech & Science

Watch out for APT40: China’s latest hacking threat

APT40's recent attacks extend far beyond financial and reputational risks.

23 hours ago

Business

Summertime and business growth: Is this the time of the year for new tactics?

A cost effective, high impact campaign could be just what businesses need during this slower season.

23 hours ago