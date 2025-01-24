Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

‘Nerve-racking’: Inside the aerial battle to tame Los Angeles fires

AFP

Published

The aerial firefight has been crucial in the battle to tame huge wildfires that roared through Los Angeles
The aerial firefight has been crucial in the battle to tame huge wildfires that roared through Los Angeles - Copyright AFP Peter PARKS
The aerial firefight has been crucial in the battle to tame huge wildfires that roared through Los Angeles - Copyright AFP Peter PARKS
Paula RAMON

Helicopter pilot Tim Thomas has fought dozens of wildfires all over the world, but nothing prepared him for the scale and the challenge of the devastating blazes that ripped through Los Angeles.

“I’ve never seen anything the scale that we saw the first night,” he told AFP.

Fires erupted almost simultaneously in two separate neighborhoods during a furious windstorm on January 7.

Whole streets were engulfed as hurricane-force gusts flung fireballs from house to house.

Forecasters had been warning of extreme fire risk for days because of punishing dryness and winds up to 100 miles (160 kilometers) an hour, saying any small fire would quickly spread.

Extra resources were positioned all over the at-risk region, which extended for miles around the sprawling metropolis.

But the fires, when they came, were overwhelming, defeating the hundreds of firefighters on the ground.

Only an air assault would stop them.

– Transfixed –

A terrifying 24 hours after the first smoke blackened the air, winds dropped just enough for helicopters to take to the skies.

“It was some of the most turbulent wind I’ve seen,” said helicopter coordinator John Williamson.

Under the careful eye of experienced operators like Williamson, each pilot took turns in an elaborate airborne ballet.

The life-saving airshow they put on for nearly two weeks became a defining feature of the fires, watched with awe and gratitude by a terrified region.

Television viewers were transfixed by the incredible skills of helicopter pilots loading up hundreds of gallons (liters) of water into the bellies of their aircraft while hovering over a reservoir, then dumping it with pinpoint accuracy on a wall of flames.

The sight of huge jet planes swooping over a fire line and unleashing a trail of bright red retardant thrilled and relieved those whose homes were threatened.

But while they might have made it look easy, the pilots say the reality was far from it, with strong winds and unfamiliar terrain a constant challenge.

“There were definitely some uneasy moments going over the mountains where the crew was looking for me to see if I’m comfortable,” said Thomas.

“There’s definitely some times where the aircraft’s 23,000 pound (11.5 tons), and you’re getting rocked around, thrown around in the air.”

– ‘Takes your breath away’ –

Paul Karpus, who has overseen operations at an airbase in Camarillo, 45 miles (70 kilometers) west of Los Angeles, said the opening days of the firefight were like nothing he has experienced in 23 years.

“Every season, you say, I’ve seen it all… And then you’re surprised,” he told AFP.

“Seeing the amount of devastation for the first time, when the sun was coming up, and the amount of structures lost, it takes your breath away.”

Aerial teams operated 24 hours, pulling long shifts that left them exhausted and fraught.

“On a scale of one to 10, this one was a 10, stress-wise,” said Karpus.

– ‘Nerve-racking’ –

Williamson, whose job is to sit next to the pilot, guiding him to his designated zone and monitoring dozens of radio messages, said the complexity of the operation was a challenge.

“The first three nights, really was pretty nerve-racking,” he said.

Zach Boyce, who ran daytime operations said the sheer volume of aircraft in a tight space made things tricky.

“We’re coordinating a lot of helicopters in a very tight area, and then we introduce fixed wing operations and air tankers and air attack… and everything becomes super compressed,” he said.

More than two weeks after the fires erupted, killing more than two dozen people and reducing 40,000 acres (16,000 hectares) to ash, the biggest blazes are under control.

But the value of the aerial firefighters continues to be seen, with a fast-moving fire that erupted on Wednesday corralled by the time night fell after an airborne assault.

For the people of Los Angeles, the men and women who have fought this battle are second to none.

“We should never stop thanking them,” Los Angeles-based talk show host Jimmy Kimmel said.

“Real superheroes.”

In this article:California, Fire, helicopters, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Business

CIO Association of Canada partners with Digital Journal to elevate voices of Canadian technology leadership

The partnership will raise awareness of the vital role that CIOs and senior technology leaders play in shaping the future of business.

3 hours ago
BYD's success has been helped by government subsidies, with Beijing pumping huge amounts of cash into domestic firms as well as research and development BYD's success has been helped by government subsidies, with Beijing pumping huge amounts of cash into domestic firms as well as research and development

Business

How things stand in China-US trade tensions with Trump 2.0

Donald Trump is promising to use the US's vast economic weight to hit back at China for its alleged unfair trade practices.

18 hours ago
Elon Musk's gesture during the inaugural parade on Monday has drawn comparisons to the Nazi salute Elon Musk's gesture during the inaugural parade on Monday has drawn comparisons to the Nazi salute

World

After Musk gesture, activists project ‘Heil’ on Tesla plant

Political activists in Germany said Thursday they had projected an image of Elon Musk's infamous raised-arm salute and the word "Heil."

15 hours ago
'Emilia Perez' looks set to lead the field of nominees for the Oscars 'Emilia Perez' looks set to lead the field of nominees for the Oscars

Entertainment

Fire-hit Hollywood awaits Oscar nominees, with ‘Emilia Perez’ in front

This year's Oscar nominations will be unveiled Thursday in an announcement delayed by the devastating Los Angeles wildfires.

18 hours ago