Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Nearly 100 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion

Published

Nearly 100 killed in Sierra Leone fuel tanker explosion
A hospital nurse said he had tended to women, men and children with 'serious injuries' - Copyright AFP Saidu BAH
A hospital nurse said he had tended to women, men and children with 'serious injuries' - Copyright AFP Saidu BAH
Saidu Bah

A massive fireball sparked by a fuel tanker explosion killed 98 people in Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown, the West African country’s disaster management agency said on Saturday.

The blast happened when a fuel tanker collided with another truck at a petrol station on Friday night, according to witnesses.

The flames then spread, burning people in cars and on roads nearby.

The majority of the victims were street vendors and motorcyclists, many of whom were caught in the blaze while trying to retrieve fuel leaking from the tanker before it ignited, according to volunteer worker Jusu Jacka Yorma who was at the scene.

The National Disaster Management Agency said in a statement that 98 deaths had been recorded so far and “92 survivors are currently admitted to various hospitals in Freetown”.

Vice-President Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh had earlier given a death toll of 98 after arriving at the scene, adding that all those injured would receive free treatment.

A nurse at a hospital where victims were sent told AFP that many women, men and children had sustained “serious injuries”.

Rescue operations continued under police supervision on Saturday.

– ‘Horrendous loss’ –

Hundreds of people gathered at the scene of the tragedy, many searching for missing relatives under the eye of security forces, an AFP correspondent said.

Contrary to some initial reports, a fuel depot near the accident did not explode, the correspondent added.

Video footage showed a burnt-out tanker and a truck, and the surrounding area littered with husks of vehicles, some still smouldering.

“Deeply disturbed by the tragic fires and the horrendous loss of life,” President Julius Maada Bio wrote on Twitter.

“My profound sympathies with families who have lost loved ones and those who have been maimed as a result. My government will do everything to support affected families.”

The United Nations office in Sierra Leone expressed its “deepest condolences” to the victims.

“The UN family closely monitors the situation and stands ready” to help with the response to the fire,” it said in a statement. 

– ‘Harrowing’ footage –

Freetown mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr said she was “deeply saddened” by the explosion.

“The video and photo footage making rounds on social media are harrowing,” she wrote on Facebook.

“The extent of damage to property is unknown,” she said, adding she was unable to visit the scene because she was travelling abroad.

Despite being rich in diamonds Sierra Leone remains one of the world’s poorest countries, its economy devastated during a 1991-2002 civil war that left 120,000 dead.

Accidents involving petrol tankers have happened before in the former British colony of 7.5 million. 

In other parts of Africa, similar incidents have also left many dead as people gather to collect leaking fuel.

In 2009, more than 100 people were killed when a petrol tanker overturned northwest of Kenyan capital Nairobi and an explosion burnt those gathering to try and grab some of the fuel. 

At least 100 people were killed when a tanker exploded in Tanzania in 2019, while in 2015 more than 200 perished in a similar accident in South Sudan.

In July this year, 13 people were killed and others seriously burnt when a “huge fireball” engulfed a crowd in Kenya as they siphoned fuel from an overturned petrol truck that ignited without warning.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Mexico beach shooting leaves two dead, sowing panic Mexico beach shooting leaves two dead, sowing panic

Life

Cancun tourists flee as armed drug gangs storm beach shooting rivals

On Thursday gunmen stormed ashore at a beach on Mexico's resort-studded Caribbean coast and executed two drug dealers.

20 hours ago

Business

Half the world’s fossil fuel assets may be worthless by 2036 in a net-zero transition

About half of the world’s fossil fuel assets will be worthless by 2036 under a net-zero transition.

4 hours ago
More than two billion Covid vaccines given: AFP More than two billion Covid vaccines given: AFP

Business

Feds cancel $628 million deal with vaccine maker

Emergent Biosolutions shares plunged after the Covid vaccine maker and federal government “mutually agreed” to cancel contract.

5 hours ago
US panel recommends Pfizer Covid vaccine for younger children US panel recommends Pfizer Covid vaccine for younger children

Life

Children under 12 now account for the majority of COVID-19 cases in Canada

For the first time in the COVID-19 pandemic, elementary-school-aged children are now the group seeing the largest number of new infections.

18 hours ago