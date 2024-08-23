Navigating the emerging cyber threat landscape: A cybersecurity expert’s perspective

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

Gagan Koneru is a seasoned cybersecurity professional specializing in Governance, Risk, & Compliance (GRC). He continuously helps organizations navigate complex security and compliance landscapes. His expertise lies in implementing robust security frameworks, leading security assessments, and enhancing risk-driven organizational security posture.

Gagan emphasizes the importance of organizations taking measures to address risks and protect their data through effective strategies to mitigate cyber threats. In this piece, he shares strategies tailored for security professionals and organizations in response to emerging cyber threats and associated risks. He adds that new risks have emerged as businesses increasingly embrace digitalization and cloud technologies during and post-COVID times. Cybercrimes pose financial damage to businesses as attackers increasingly target sensitive data and financial resources. Implementing robust cybersecurity measures is important to mitigate these risks.

Recent insights into cybersecurity trends

Gagan highlights statistics that shed light on the severity of these threats:

● The global cost of cybercrime is predicted to increase 69% by 2029, reaching $15.63 trillion.

● The 2023 Annual Data Breach Report confirms a 78% surge in data breaches, jumping from 1,801 incidents in 2022 to 3205 in 2023.

● Additionally, a new analysis predicts that cybercrime will lead to losses of $ 10.5 trillion annually by 2025.

Exploring the latest cyber threats and risks

According to Gagan, the current threat landscape is constantly evolving. With the rise of deepfakes and ultra-realistic AI (artificial intelligence) produced videos, malicious actors can easily exploit for manipulation. Emerging technologies, such as deepfakes and IoT (Internet of Things) devices, present new opportunities for threat actors and increase the complexity of cybersecurity defenses.

A big addition to the growing concern is that some cybercriminals are exploring the use of AI to enhance their attack capabilities. This is evident in automated cyberattacks and targeted phishing campaigns.

Understanding the modern threat actor: Motivation beyond financial gain

Gagan points out that the tools of threat actors are evolving, but their motivations aren’t limited to financial gains today.

Evolving attacker motivations: Financial gain seems like a common driver, but threat actors are motivated by espionage, activism, and personal notoriety. The cybersecurity approach you need is no longer limited to the “how” behind the attack but, most importantly, the “why?”

Democratization of cybercrime lowering barriers to entry: Subscriptions of threat tools like RaaS (Ransomware as a Service) and PhaaS (Phishing as a Service) are lowering the barrier to entry for malicious actors, enabling less sophisticated attackers to launch more complex attacks.

Emergence of AI: Cyber criminals have shown a growing interest in leveraging AI technology to automate tasks, homing in on targets, and avoiding detection. The application of Artificial Intelligence is particularly noteworthy in AI-driven phishing schemes and fraudulent activities, allowing for attacks on victims and boosting the likelihood of achieving their objectives.

The rise of Advanced Threat Groups (ATGs): ATGs that are well organized and well-funded present a risk, frequently focusing on critical infrastructure by employing advanced techniques. Unlike lone wolf attackers, they operate with a distinct division of labor and expertise, allowing them to go beyond even well-established security systems.

Threat mitigation by building a robust cybersecurity strategy

Gagan strongly believes a robust defense strategy means a layered security approach with proactive threat management and investing in the workforce, which can be done by:

Zero trust always: Don’t give access to all accounts. Adopt a zero-trust architecture for all networks and verify all users and devices. Only allow authorized ones to gain access to the systems and data.

Continuous Control Monitoring (CCM): Continuous Configuration Management (CCM) plays a significant role in minimizing threats. It serves as a system for security readiness and aids in pinpointing vulnerabilities in the system before malicious actors can take advantage of them.

Do not skip patching and backups: Back up all your data regularly to minimize the risk of loss during a cybersecurity attack and update all software patches so threat actors cannot leverage these to gain network access.

AI (Artificial Intelligence)/ML (Machine Learning): AI and ML technologies offer significant potential for enhancing cybersecurity defenses through improved threat detection, response, and prevention.

Threat intel makes you smarter: Knowledge is power, especially in cybersecurity & tech. You can stay a step ahead of threat actors by familiarizing yourselves with the latest attack tactics and campaigns to stay safe against similar ones.

Empower your employees: Employees play a critical role in cybersecurity by acting as the first line of defense against social engineering attacks. Comprehensive security awareness training is essential to mitigate human error. According to a recent Data Breach Investigation Report, 82% of breaches involved human error, highlighting people as a key cybersecurity vulnerability.

Patch management and vulnerability scanning: Organizations can focus on vulnerability scanning, patch management tools, and processes to identify and address any risks in their systems and networks instead of waiting for threat actors to exploit weaknesses.

The continuous improvement cycle of threat mitigation, response, and recovery

According to Gagan, dealing with threats involves more than relying on your defenses; staying ahead requires a constant loop of readiness, response, recovery, and enhancement. If you have an incident response plan ready for the organization, you can define clear roles and responsibilities for the team members and establish protocols to be followed for data backup and recovery.

The primary goal of doing all this is minimizing disruption and data loss during a cyber security incident. He believes that you should also work on data encryption and redundancy measures to recover critical systems swiftly, and it’s also crucial to have a recovery strategy in place. Gagan concludes that this recovery strategy should involve evaluating the impact of the event, figuring out how the attacker gained system access, identifying weaknesses that were exploited and enhancing security protocols to prevent future breaches.