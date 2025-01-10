Navalny lawyers face long sentences in ‘extremism’ trial

The three lawyers face up to six years in prison - Copyright AFP Alexander NEMENOV

A Russian court was to issue guilty verdicts Friday in an “extremism” trial against three lawyers who worked for Alexei Navalny, escalating a crackdown against the Kremlin critic’s allies even after his death.

The charismatic opposition leader brought tens of thousands onto the streets to protest against President Vladimir Putin, while his investigations into the hidden wealth of Putin’s inner circle racked up millions of views online — drawing scorn and retribution from the Kremlin.

Following his death in an Arctic prison colony almost one year ago, Russian authorities have targeted Navalny’s allies and relatives, most of whom had already fled abroad.

A hearing in the trial against lawyers Vadim Kobzev, Alexei Liptser and Igor Sergunin is scheduled for 10:00 am (0700 GMT) in the Vladimir region, east of Moscow where Navalny spent over a year in a penal colony.

The trio, arrested in October 2023, are accused of participating in an “extremist” organisation, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of six years in jail.

Before his death in February 2024, Navalny condemned the arrest of the lawyers as “outrageous”, calling it part of a campaign to further isolate him in jail.

The trial opened in September in Petushki, a town about 115 kilometres (72 miles) east of Moscow. The judge ruled to move it behind closed doors with only the sentencing — expected Friday — open to media.

Acquittals are practically unheard of in Russian courts, especially in political cases.

– ‘Savage sentences’ –

Investigators accused the lawyers of “using their status” to pass messages between Navalny and his associates, helping the Kremlin critic continue his outlawed political activity from behind bars.

While in prison, Navalny communicated with the outside world through lawyers, with his comments on everything from criticism of Russia’s military offensive on Ukraine to tongue-in-cheek dispatches of daily life in prison regularly being posted on his social media channels.

Sergunin pleaded guilty, independent media reported, while Kobzev and Liptser rejected the charges.

Kobzev was the most high-profile member of Navalny’s legal team defending him in court. He also released statements on Navalny’s health in prison.

Prosecutors are demanding jail terms of at least five years for all three.

Amnesty International urged Russia to halt the “arbitrary prosecution” of the lawyers.

Another member of Navalny’s former legal team, Olga Mikhailova, who is in exile, wrote on Instagram that prosecutors are demanding “savage” sentences for lawyers who “honestly and professionally defended Navalny for many years”.

Navalny died in unclear circumstances in the prison colony where he was serving a 19-year sentence for leading an “extremist” organisation.

Since his death, Russian authorities have escalated a campaign against his backers, allies and family — arresting journalists who covered his court hearings and adding his wife, Yulia Navalnaya, to a “terrorists and extremists” blacklist.

Russia in 2021 banned Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation, known for investigations into the alleged corruption of Putin’s officials, labelling it an “extremist” organisation.

The Meduza independent news site reported in October that while Navalny was behind bars, prison staff read his lawyers’ paperwork and took steps to prevent him passing them documents.

The Kremlin has rejected accusations from Navalny’s allies and wife that Putin ordered him killed in jail.

He nearly died in 2020 after being poisoned on a campaign trip to Siberia ahead of regional elections.

An investigation by Navalny’s team, Western and independent Russian media outlets connected the assassination attempt to agents from Russia’s FSB security service.

The West and Moscow were in talks about freeing Navalny in a prisoner exchange when he died. Several of his associates were later freed in the eventual deal.