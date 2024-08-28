Natural Foundation Supplements’ journey to becoming a carbon-neutral business

Photo courtesy of Natural Foundation Supplements

Natural Foundation Supplements (NFS) is a UK-based dietary supplement company renowned for its extensive range of products, backed by third-party lab testing and a comprehensive scientific study database.

Beyond its commitment to product efficacy, NFS has significantly contributed to environmental sustainability by becoming a carbon-neutral supplement company. Partnering with Eumelia, the company has offset 45 tonnes of carbon dioxide and supported renewable energy projects in India, achieving carbon-neutral status.

How did NFS achieve a carbon-neutral standing and contribute to a more sustainable future?

NFS and carbon neutrality

Carbon neutrality, or achieving net-zero carbon emissions, involves balancing the amount of carbon dioxide emitted with an equivalent amount of emissions removed from the atmosphere or offset through various measures.

Achieving carbon neutrality is challenging due to the numerous factors involved in product production. Companies must consider their energy-intensive operations, which include extracting and processing raw materials, running machinery, and transporting ingredients and finished products. These processes often rely on fossil fuels, which release substantial amounts of CO2 and other greenhouse gases into the atmosphere.

Additionally, the production and disposal of packaging materials must be considered. Given the scale of supplement production and the global demand for these products, the cumulative effect on CO2 emissions is noteworthy, contributing to climate change and environmental degradation.

NFS has addressed these challenges for years and has become a carbon-neutral business. This initiative contributes to environmental sustainability and supports renewable energy projects, such as the 40 MW wind power project by Dev-Dwarka Wind Project Limited (DDWL) in Gujarat, India.

Taking the first step

Before achieving carbon-neutral status, Logan King, NFS’s chief executive officer (CEO), outlined the company’s process. Recognizing the environmental impact of its extensive range of supplements serving a global customer base, NFS started by thoroughly assessing its ecological footprint. Partnering with the sustainability experts at Eumelia, the company conducted a comprehensive audit of its operations, from packaging materials to energy consumption in its facilities.

“Understanding our carbon footprint was crucial,” King explains. “We couldn’t improve what we couldn’t measure. The audit revealed surprising insights about our emissions sources, allowing us to target our efforts effectively.”

NFS now tracks its carbon impact monthly to ensure real-time awareness of its environmental performance. This data-driven approach enables them to make informed decisions about continuously reducing their carbon footprint.

Strategic adjustments in production

Achieving carbon neutrality also required substantial adjustments across NFS’s production and supply chain. According to King, the company implemented advanced energy-efficient technologies in its manufacturing processes, reducing energy consumption and greenhouse gas emissions. It also streamlined its supply chain to cut down on logistics-related emissions and opted for more sustainable transportation methods and local sourcing where possible.

King highlighted these efforts as crucial to the company’s commitment to environmental responsibility. He says, “Becoming carbon neutral challenges us to shift how we operate and view our role in the world. We’ve made substantial investments to ensure that our entire operation, from production to delivery, aligns with our sustainability goals.”

The company’s new manufacturing facility in the U.K. is designed with state-of-the-art technology to reduce environmental impact further while maintaining its supplement products’ quality process.

Beyond carbon neutrality

For NFS, achieving carbon neutrality is just the beginning. The company has committed to continually improving its environmental performance and exploring new technologies and practices to reduce its ecological footprint further.

King states. “While carbon neutrality is a milestone, not an endpoint. We’re constantly seeking ways to do better, to push the boundaries of what’s possible in sustainable supplement production.”

However, by demonstrating that sustainability and business success can go hand in hand, NFS sets a new standard for corporate responsibility in the sector. “Consumers shouldn’t have to choose between effective products and environmental responsibility. Our journey to carbon neutrality has taught us that true sustainability is holistic. It’s about the environment, yes, but also about people and ethical business practices. We’re committed to leading on all these fronts.”

As Natural Foundation Supplements continues to innovate in sustainability, it is clear that the company is not just adapting to a changing market but actively shaping the future of the supplement industry. In doing so, it sets a powerful example of how businesses can thrive while prioritizing planetary health.