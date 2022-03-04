NATO rejects the idea of a no-fly zone over conflict area

A Ukrainian man stands in the rubble in Zhytomyr following Russian bombing - Copyright AFP Emmanuel DUPARCQ

NATO on Friday rejected Ukrainian calls to help it protect its skies from Russian missiles and warplanes, wary of being dragged into Moscow’s war on its neighbor, but Europe promised more sanctions to punish Russian President Vladimir Putin.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters that both the European Union and NATO have every intention of standing against Russia amid its invasion of Ukraine.

Blinken said that both blocs are “more than ready to stand up and stand together,” adding that “never have NATO and the EU worked so closely together.”

But on Friday, NATO said it would refuse to police a no-fly zone over Ukraine, noting they believed such a move could provoke widespread war in Europe with nuclear power Russia.

“We have a responsibility to make sure the war doesn’t spill over beyond Ukraine,” Blinken said. “The only way to enforce a no-fly zone is to fly planes into Ukrainian airspace and shoot down Russian planes.”

Blinken added that while NATO is a “defensive organization,” the countries would not hesitate to respond should Russia attack “any inch” of allied territory.

Ukraine, a former Soviet republic, wants to join the European Union and NATO, – moves which Moscow says threaten its security and influence. Russia has shelled residential areas and civilian infrastructure, as well as captured two nuclear sites while working on capturing a third nuclear power plant.

Despite Russia unleashing its military might against civilians and civilian infrastructure and killing hundreds of children and adults, Russian president Vladimir Putin said Russia had no “ill intentions” towards its neighbors.

“We have no ill intentions towards our neighbors,” Putin said on Friday. “I would also advise them not to escalate the situation, not to impose any restrictions. We are fulfilling all obligations and will continue to do so.

“We see no need to exacerbate the situation or worsen our relations,” Putin said. “All our actions, if any, are always in response to some unfriendly actions against Russia.”