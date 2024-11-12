Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

NATO ‘must do more than just keep Ukraine in fight’, says Rutte

AFP

Published

NATO chief Mark Rutte (R) expressed concern at the support Iran, North Korea and China were giving Russia in its war against Ukraine
NATO chief Mark Rutte (R) expressed concern at the support Iran, North Korea and China were giving Russia in its war against Ukraine - Copyright AFP Alexander NEMENOV
NATO chief Mark Rutte (R) expressed concern at the support Iran, North Korea and China were giving Russia in its war against Ukraine - Copyright AFP Alexander NEMENOV

NATO chief Mark Rutte on Tuesday called on Western countries to ramp up support for Ukraine in its fight against Russia’s invasion, saying Kyiv required more than just being kept “in the fight”.

“We must do more than just keep Ukraine in the fight,” Rutte told reporters ahead of talks in Paris with French leader Emmanuel Macron.

“We need to raise the cost for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and his enabling and authoritarian friends by providing Ukraine with the support it needs to change the trajectory of the conflict.

“We will discuss the importance of keeping up support as Ukrainians prepare to face what could be their harshest winter since 2022… We must recommit to staying the course, for the long haul.” 

Rutte did not explicitly refer to the election Donald Trump’s election as US president, who some fear will move to scale down American support for Ukraine.

But he added: “We must stand together — Europe, North America and our global partners… We have to keep our trans-atlantic alliance strong.”

Rutte, meanwhile, expressed concern at the support Iran, North Korea and China were giving Russia in its war against Ukraine.

“After delivering ammunition and ballistic missiles, North Korea has now sent troops to fight and die alongside Russia in its illegal war,” Rutte said.

Iran designed and supplied drones that attack Ukraine while “China backs Russia’s economy, enables its defence ministry and amplifies its narrative on the world stage,” he said.

“Russia, working together with North Korea, Iran and China, is not only threatening Europe, it threatens peace and security. Yes, here in Europe, but also in the Indo-Pacific and North America.”

In this article:Conflict, France, nato, Russia, Ukraine News
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

New Covent Garden Market is the UK's largest wholesale fruit, vegetable and flower market New Covent Garden Market is the UK's largest wholesale fruit, vegetable and flower market

Business

‘London’s best-kept secret’: UK’s largest wholesale market turns 50

The wholesale market is the UK's largest for fruit, vegetables and flowers. 

23 hours ago
Steven Giannopoulos with an alpaca. Steven Giannopoulos with an alpaca.

Life

Steven Giannopoulos talks about helping charities with the 2025 Australian Firefighters Calendar

Steven Giannopoulos with an alpaca. Photo Courtesy of the Australian Firefighters Calendar.Greek-Canadian firefighter Steven Giannopoulos spoke about helping different charities with the 2025 Australian...

22 hours ago
Jesse Hutch and Jill Wagner Jesse Hutch and Jill Wagner

Entertainment

Review: Jill Wagner and Jesse Hutch star in their new holiday film on Great American Family

Actors Jill Wagner and Jesse Hutch star in their new holiday movie "Christmas Under the Northern Lights," which premiered on Saturday, November 9th.

21 hours ago
The Singles Day online sales promotion comes after China recently unveiled a raft of measures aimed at boosting consumption The Singles Day online sales promotion comes after China recently unveiled a raft of measures aimed at boosting consumption

Business

China’s ‘Singles Day’ shopping spree in spotlight as spending flags

The Singles Day online sales promotion comes after China recently unveiled a raft of measures aimed at boosting consumption - Copyright AFP Christophe ARCHAMBAULTChina’s...

23 hours ago