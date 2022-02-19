Connect with us

National Archives confirms boxes found at Mar-a-Lago did contain some classified information

The 15 or so boxes of administration materials that former President Donald Trump took with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House.

Published

Donald Trump Cabinet Meeting. Credit - Office of the President of the United States. Public Domain
 The 15 or so boxes of administration materials that former President Donald Trump took with him to Mar-a-Lago when he left the White House had more than routine to-do lists inside.

On Friday, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) confirmed that classified records were found in those boxes and that it’s let the Justice Department know of this finding, reports CNN

The agency “has identified items marked as classified national security information within the boxes,” Archivist David Ferriero noted in a letter posted on the National Archives and Record Administration’s website. Other items in the boxes included documents, mementos, gifts, and letters.

The letter also noted that some social media records and messaging on apps used by White House staff weren’t properly kept as official documents despite previous warnings to Trump officials.

Ferriero wrote that the Archives had previously raised concerns that Trump’s deleted tweets were not being captured and was “informed by White House officials that they [were], in fact, doing so.”

Additionally, after Trump left office, the Archives said it has “learned that the White House initially used a manual process to capture tweets that were deleted from @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS,” rather than the suggested automated process.

“Accordingly, we were unable to obtain a complete set of these Presidential records from the Trump Administration or Twitter. While we do have access to copies of deleted tweets collected by other non-governmental sources, we do not consider them as official Presidential records and cannot ensure the completeness of their captured account data,” the letter states.

Trump made attacking Clinton’s mishandling of national security materials a centerpiece of his campaign in 2016. Credit – C-SPAN

The New York Times is quick to point out that Trump made attacking Hillary Clinton’s mishandling of national security materials a centerpiece of his 2016 presidential campaign.

However, what’s “good for the goose is not always good for the gander,” in this particular instance. Trump’s disregard for federal law in the handling of presidential records has drawn cries of hypocrisy from Democrats.

What the Department of Justice plans on doing next remains unclear. One response could result in a criminal probe into whether Trump mishandled classified documents and put national security at risk, as it did with Clinton.

The DOJ could also choose to treat the matter as more routine. Senior U.S. officials often mistakenly mishandle classified information, for example by taking it home from work or accidentally using it or discussing it on unsecured channels. 

Trump for his part, is dismissing the revelation altogether. “The National Archives did not ‘find’ anything, they were given, upon request, Presidential Records in an ordinary and routine process,” Trump said Friday in a statement, reports the Wall Street Journal

“The fake news is making it seem like me, as the president of the United States, was working in a filing room,” he added, according to the New York Times.

