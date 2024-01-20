Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

NASA loses contact with its mini-helicopter on Mars

NASA has lost contact with its tiny helicopter Ingenuity during the hard-working craft’s 72nd flight, the space agency said.
AFP

Published

NASA's tiny Ingenuity helicopter is seen sitting on the surface of Mars in a photograph taken by the rover Perseverance
NASA's tiny Ingenuity helicopter is seen sitting on the surface of Mars in a photograph taken by the rover Perseverance - Copyright NASA/AFP/File Handout
NASA's tiny Ingenuity helicopter is seen sitting on the surface of Mars in a photograph taken by the rover Perseverance - Copyright NASA/AFP/File Handout

NASA has lost contact with its tiny helicopter Ingenuity during the hard-working craft’s 72nd flight, the space agency said.

The agency’s engineers are attempting to re-establish communications, which ended abruptly on Thursday as the craft was making its descent from a test flight, NASA said late Friday.

Ingenuity, which resembles a large drone, had arrived on Mars in 2021 with the rover Perseverance and became the first motorized craft to fly autonomously on another planet.

Data from the helicopter’s flights are transmitted via Perseverance back to Earth.

On its flight Thursday — “a quick pop-up vertical flight to check out the helicopter’s systems, following an unplanned early landing during its previous flight,” NASA said — Ingenuity successfully attained an altitude of 40 feet (12 meters).

But “during its planned descent, communications between the helicopter and rover terminated early, prior to touchdown,” the agency said, adding that “the Ingenuity team is analyzing available data and considering next steps to reestablish communications.”

In a post on X, the former Twitter, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory added that Perseverance was temporarily “out of line-of-sight with Ingenuity, but the team could consider driving closer for a visual inspection.”

NASA has lost contact with the helicopter before, including for an agonizing two months last year.

The mini rotorcraft, which weighs just four pounds (1.8 kilograms), has far exceeded its original goal of undertaking five flights over 30 days on the red planet.

In all, it has covered just over 10 miles (17 kilometers) and reached altitudes of up to 79 feet (24 meters).

Its longevity has proved remarkable, particularly considering that it must survive glacially cold Martian nights, kept warm by the solar panels that recharge its batteries during daylight hours.

Working with Perseverance, it has acted as an aerial scout to assist its wheeled companion in searching for possible signs of ancient microbial life.

In this article:espace, Sciences, USA
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A scene from 'I.S.S.' A scene from 'I.S.S.'

Entertainment

Review: ‘I.S.S.’ turns friends to enemies instantaneously

‘I.S.S.’ is a space thriller in which astronauts may be forced to forget years of collaboration due to war

19 hours ago
Electric car batteries could help boost short-term grid storage in times of increased demand or lower supply Electric car batteries could help boost short-term grid storage in times of increased demand or lower supply

Tech & Science

BT Group plans to repurpose street cabinets for EV charge points

With increasing consumer demand and the greater availability of EVs (there are now more than 975,000 fully electric cars on UK roads), the challenge...

17 hours ago
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame (third from right) at the World Economic Forum. He said African start-ups lack funding at a global level Rwanda's President Paul Kagame (third from right) at the World Economic Forum. He said African start-ups lack funding at a global level

Business

In Davos, African nations want to tell a different story

Rwanda's President Paul Kagame (third from right) at the World Economic Forum. He said African start-ups lack funding at a global level - Copyright...

23 hours ago
US swim star Michael Phelps, left, and Milorad Cavic hold a famous Sports Illustrated photo of their 100m butterfly photo finish, in which Phelps won gold at the 2008 Olympics, a sign of the iconic nature of the magazine which had its staff fired US swim star Michael Phelps, left, and Milorad Cavic hold a famous Sports Illustrated photo of their 100m butterfly photo finish, in which Phelps won gold at the 2008 Olympics, a sign of the iconic nature of the magazine which had its staff fired

Business

Sports Illustrated magazine lays off staff

US swim star Michael Phelps, left, and Milorad Cavic hold a famous Sports Illustrated photo of their 100m butterfly photo finish, in which Phelps...

21 hours ago