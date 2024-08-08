Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Nagasaki mayor defends Israel snub at A-bomb memorial

AFP

Published

Nagasaki City Mayor Shiro Suzuki speaks to the media at City Hall on August 8, 2024
Nagasaki City Mayor Shiro Suzuki speaks to the media at City Hall on August 8, 2024 - Copyright JIJI Press/AFP STR
Nagasaki City Mayor Shiro Suzuki speaks to the media at City Hall on August 8, 2024 - Copyright JIJI Press/AFP STR

Nagasaki’s mayor said Thursday it was “unfortunate” that US and British ambassadors have refused to attend a ceremony marking the 1945 atomic bombing of the Japanese city because Israel was snubbed.

But he defended the decision not to invite Israel to Friday’s annual event, repeating that it was “not political” but to avoid possible protests related to the Gaza conflict.

“It is unfortunate that they have communicated to us that their ambassadors are not able to attend,” Shiro Suzuki told reporters.

“We made a comprehensive decision not for political reasons. We want to conduct a smooth ceremony in a peaceful and solemn environment.”

On August 9, 1945, the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Nagasaki, killing 74,000 people including many who survived the explosion but died later from radiation exposure. 

This came three days after the first nuclear bomb on Hiroshima that killed 140,000 people.

Japan announced its surrender in World War II on August 15, 1945. 

The United States, Britain, France, Italy and the European Union — plus reportedly Canada and Australia — are all sending diplomats below ambassador level to the ceremony.

Only the US and British embassies made an explicit link to Nagasaki’s decision not to invite Israel’s ambassador Gilad Cohen, although a source told AFP that Italy’s move was also a direct consequence.

The British embassy said leaving out Israel created “an unfortunate and misleading equivalency with Russia and Belarus — the only other countries not invited to this year’s ceremony”.

A spokesperson for the French embassy called Suzuki’s decision “regrettable and questionable”, while the German mission criticised “placing Israel on the same level as Russia and Belarus”.

Cohen, who attended a similar memorial ceremony in Hiroshima on Tuesday, said last week that the Nagasaki decision “sends a wrong message to the world”.

On Thursday Cohen thanked “all the countries that have chosen to stand with Israel and oppose its exclusion from the Nagasaki Peace Ceremony.”

“Thank you for standing with us on the right side of history,” Cohen said on X, formerly Twitter.

In this article:Diplomacy, Israel, Japan, Nuclear, Politics
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Begum was 15 when she left Britain to marry an Islamic State group fighter Begum was 15 when she left Britain to marry an Islamic State group fighter

World

Former ‘IS bride’ loses UK citizenship removal appeal bid

Begum was 15 when she left Britain to marry an Islamic State group fighter - Copyright AFP/File Federico PARRAA woman stripped of her British...

18 hours ago
Eric Dane and KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move' Eric Dane and KJ Apa in 'One Fast Move'

Entertainment

Eric Dane talks about starring in ‘One Fast Move’ on Amazon Prime Video

Actor Eric Dane ("Grey's Anatomy") chatted about starring in the film "One Fast Move" opposite KJ Apa, which will be released globally on August...

20 hours ago
A teenager jumps into the water near the huge Kazakhmys copper plant on the shores of Lake Balkhach in Kazakhstan A teenager jumps into the water near the huge Kazakhmys copper plant on the shores of Lake Balkhach in Kazakhstan

Business

‘Miseries of the Balkhash’: Fears for Kazakhstan’s magical lake

A teenager jumps into the water near the huge Kazakhmys copper plant on the shores of Lake Balkhach in Kazakhstan - Copyright AFP Ruslan...

21 hours ago
Winners of the women's hammer throw take a selfie with a Samsung flip phone Winners of the women's hammer throw take a selfie with a Samsung flip phone

Business

Expect more product placement at Olympics, says IOC

During the July 26-August 11 Paris Olympics, LVMH-owned Louis Vuitton is highly visible during the podium presentations.

19 hours ago