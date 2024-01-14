Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

N. Korea fires ‘unidentified ballistic missile’: Seoul military

AFP

Published

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also earlier this week branded Seoul his 'principal enemy' and warned he would not hesitate to annihilate the South
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also earlier this week branded Seoul his 'principal enemy' and warned he would not hesitate to annihilate the South - Copyright KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/File STR
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un also earlier this week branded Seoul his 'principal enemy' and warned he would not hesitate to annihilate the South - Copyright KCNA VIA KNS/AFP/File STR

North Korea fired a ballistic missile on Sunday, Seoul’s military said, days after Pyongyang staged live-fire exercises near the tense maritime border with the South.

“North Korea fires unidentified ballistic missile towards East Sea,” Seoul’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

The Joint Chiefs of Staff said had it detected the launch but gave no further details.

Japan’s coast guard said that an “object, potentially ballistic missile, launched from North Korea,” citing information from the country’s defence ministry, and warning vessels to take care.

North Korea’s last missile test was of a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile, which it fired into the East Sea on December 18.

The apparent test comes days after North Korea conducted a series of rare live-fire drills near the maritime border with the South, prompting counter-exercises and evacuation orders for some South Korean border islands.

Leader Kim Jong Un also earlier this week branded Seoul his “principal enemy” and warned he would not hesitate to annihilate the South, as he toured major weapons factories.

“The historic time has come at last when we should define as a state most hostile toward the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea the entity called the Republic of Korea (South Korea),” Kim was reported Wednesday as saying by the official Korean Central News Agency.

Analysts said at the time that the shift was significant, signifying a shift in Pyongyang’s approach to Seoul into “ultra-hawkish mode”.

– Ties woeful –

Relations between the two Koreas are at one of their lowest points in decades, after Kim enshrined the country’s permanent status as a nuclear power into the constitution and test-fired several advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles.

Last year, Pyongyang also successfully put a reconnaissance satellite into orbit, after receiving what South Korea claimed was Russian assistance, in exchange for arms shipments for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

Kim has also test-fired a string of advanced intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) including a purported solid fuel version.

At Pyongyang’s year-end policy meetings, Kim threatened a nuclear attack on the South and called for a build-up of his country’s military arsenal ahead of armed conflict that he warned could “break out any time”.

Pyongyang declared itself an “irreversible” nuclear power in 2022 and has repeatedly said it will never give up its nuclear weapons programme, which the regime views as essential for its survival.

The United Nations Security Council has adopted many resolutions calling on North Korea to halt its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes since Pyongyang first conducted a nuclear test in 2006.

In this article:missile, NKorea, skorea
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Entertainment

Sober and sleek elegance for Dolce & Gabbana’s black-clad men

Black flowed once again down the runway for Dolce & Gabbana's men's show in Milan on Saturday.

7 hours ago
AGL said it would shutter one of Australia's biggest carbon emitters, the Loy Yang A Power Station in Victoria's Latrobe Valley, by mid-2035 AGL said it would shutter one of Australia's biggest carbon emitters, the Loy Yang A Power Station in Victoria's Latrobe Valley, by mid-2035

Tech & Science

New process converts carbon dioxide into usable nanofibers

The process could successfully lock carbon away to offset or even achieve negative carbon emissions.

7 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands gathered in Sanaa in protest, many waving Yemeni and Palestinian flags Hundreds of thousands gathered in Sanaa in protest, many waving Yemeni and Palestinian flags

World

New US strike against Yemen rebels over Red Sea threat

Hundreds of thousands gathered in Sanaa in protest, many waving Yemeni and Palestinian flags - Copyright AFP/File Amir MAKARMohammed Huwais with Talek Harris in...

19 hours ago
A soldier from the 5th Infantry Brigade stands watch atop a pickup truck during a search for gang members in Guayaquil A soldier from the 5th Infantry Brigade stands watch atop a pickup truck during a search for gang members in Guayaquil

World

After curfew, on the hunt for Ecuador’s gang member

A soldier from the 5th Infantry Brigade stands watch atop a pickup truck during a search for gang members in Guayaquil - Copyright AFP...

14 hours ago