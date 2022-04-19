Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi expects first verdict in corruption case

Published

The Nobel laureate has been detained since her government was forced out in a coup last year that triggered mass protests
The Nobel laureate has been detained since her government was forced out in a coup last year that triggered mass protests - Copyright AFP/File STR
The Nobel laureate has been detained since her government was forced out in a coup last year that triggered mass protests - Copyright AFP/File STR

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi is expected to hear the first verdict in one of her corruption trials next week, a source close to the case told AFP Tuesday, where she faces a possible 15 years in jail.

The Nobel laureate has been detained since her government was forced out in a coup last year that triggered mass protests, and she faces a raft of charges that could see her sentenced to more than 150 years in jail.

The 76-year-old has already been handed a six-year sentence for violating Covid-19 rules and walkie-talkie import regulations, but this is the first of her corruption cases to return a verdict.

The junta court is expected to rule Monday on the allegation that she took a bribe from former Yangon chief minister Phyo Min Thein, a source with knowledge of the case told AFP. A guilty verdict could mean a sentence of up to 15 years.

Journalists are barred from the proceedings and her lawyers have been banned from speaking to the press.

In November, she and 15 other officials, including Myanmar’s former president Win Myint, were also charged with alleged electoral fraud during the 2020 elections.

Since the coup, many of her political allies have been arrested, with one chief minister sentenced to 75 years in jail. Others have gone into hiding.

Under a previous junta regime, Suu Kyi spent long periods under house arrest in her family mansion in Yangon.

In this article:Coup, Myanmar, Politics, suukyi, Trial
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Heavy shelling in Kharkiv Monday killed at least three people Heavy shelling in Kharkiv Monday killed at least three people

World

Ukraine stares down Russia at Kharkiv’s ‘point zero’

From a muddied hideout on the edge of Kharkiv a Ukrainian officer peers at the horizon, tracing the Russian lines with his outstretched finger.

21 hours ago

World

Earth’s coral reefs will be gone in 30 years if goals of Paris Agreement are not met

Most of the Earth's coral reefs will be dead in 30 years, unless the goals of the Paris Agreement are not met.

19 hours ago
Rubizhne came under intense Ukrainian artillery and mortar fire on Monday, AFP journalists saw Rubizhne came under intense Ukrainian artillery and mortar fire on Monday, AFP journalists saw

World

Russia’s Donbas offensive advances with fall of Kreminna

The capture of the city of Kreminna may have heralded the start of a major Russian offensive in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.

9 hours ago
A major crackdown on Covid continues in Shanghai, illustrating how the pandemic continues to roil the planet A major crackdown on Covid continues in Shanghai, illustrating how the pandemic continues to roil the planet

World

US announces global Covid summit May 12

A global summit to chart an end to the Covid-19 crisis and plan for future upheavals will occur May 12, the White House said...

24 hours ago