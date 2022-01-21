Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Myanmar sentences lawmaker from Suu Kyi’s party to death

Published

Myanmar has been in chaos since the February coup
Myanmar has been in chaos since the February coup - Copyright AFP/File STR
Myanmar has been in chaos since the February coup - Copyright AFP/File STR

A Myanmar military tribunal sentenced a member of Aung San Suu Kyi’s ousted party to death for terror offences on Friday, the junta said in a statement.

The Southeast Asian country has been in chaos since the February coup, with more than 1,400 killed in a subsequent crackdown on dissent, according to a local monitoring group.

Junta opponents — including allies of Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party and activists — have gone into hiding across the country, while some villagers have taken up arms, forming local militias to defend themselves.

Phyo Zeyar Thaw, a member of the NLD arrested in November, was sentenced to death for offences under the anti-terrorism act, the junta statement said.

Prominent democracy activist Kyaw Min Yu — better known as “Jimmy” — received the same sentence from the military tribunal, the statement added, carrying pictures of both men.

Their sentences were also read out on state media’s nightly news.

The junta has sentenced dozens of anti-coup activists to death as part of its crackdown on dissent but Myanmar has not carried out an execution for decades.

– ‘Tip off’ –

Phyo Zeyar Thaw — whose real name is Maung Kyaw — was arrested at an apartment in the commercial hub Yangon following a “tip-off and cooperation from dutiful citizens,” the junta’s information team said.

He had been accused of orchestrating several attacks on regime forces, including the brazen shooting on a commuter train in Yangon in August that killed five policemen. 

He was elected to parliament from Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party in the 2015 elections that ushered in a transition to civilian rule.

Kyaw Min Yu, who rose to prominence during Myanmar’s 1988 student uprising has been arrested in an overnight raid in October.

Part of the so-called 88 Generation movement that challenged Myanmar’s previous military government, the junta issued an arrest warrant for him last year, alleging he had incited unrest with his social media posts.

Suu Kyi is facing a raft of criminal and corruption charges — including violating the country’s official secrets laws — and if convicted of all of them could face sentences tallying more than 100 years of prison.

Before the coup, Suu Kyi was on the cusp of beginning another five-year term as the country’s de facto leader after the National League for Democracy won a landslide in November 2020 polls.

In this article:Coup, Military, Myanmar, Politics, suukyi
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

A man gets a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination station in Vienna on August 25, 2021; from February 2022, vaccinations against the virus will be mandatory for adults in Austria A man gets a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination station in Vienna on August 25, 2021; from February 2022, vaccinations against the virus will be mandatory for adults in Austria

World

Austria parliament approves mandatory Covid vaccination

A man gets a Covid-19 jab at a vaccination station in Vienna on August 25, 2021; from February 2022, vaccinations against the virus will...

22 hours ago
Racial Justice George Floyd Racial Justice George Floyd

World

Jury selection begins in US trial of officers involved in Floyd arrest

Now the other three ex-police officers on the scene are going on trial for their actions that day -- or rather their failure to...

21 hours ago

Life

New Florida bill aims to prohibit making people feel ‘discomfort’ over racial bias in America’s past

Students in a Chicago school. Source - Chicago 2016. CC SA 2.0.A new bill in Florida would ban public schools and private businesses from...

19 hours ago
Advances including Covid-19 vaccines and risks like a rising tide of misinformation have placed the "Doomsday Clock" at 100 seconds to midnight, according to scientists and security experts, a measurement unchanged since 2019 Advances including Covid-19 vaccines and risks like a rising tide of misinformation have placed the "Doomsday Clock" at 100 seconds to midnight, according to scientists and security experts, a measurement unchanged since 2019

World

Glimmers of hope, but Doomsday Clock stuck at 100 seconds to midnight

The "Doomsday Clock," representing the judgment of leading science and security experts about perils to human existence.

3 hours ago