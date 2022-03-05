Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Myanmar junta strips shadow gov members of citizenship

Myanmar’s junta has revoked the citizenship of several members of an opposition government dominated by Aung San Suu Kyi.

Published

Sasa, spokesman for the National Unity Government, is among the Myanmar opposition figures stripped of citizenship by the junta
Sasa, spokesman for the National Unity Government, is among the Myanmar opposition figures stripped of citizenship by the junta - Copyright AFP/File STR
Sasa, spokesman for the National Unity Government, is among the Myanmar opposition figures stripped of citizenship by the junta - Copyright AFP/File STR

Myanmar’s junta has revoked the citizenship of several members of an opposition government dominated by Aung San Suu Kyi’s toppled administration, it said Saturday.

Ousted lawmakers formed the “National Unity Government” weeks after the military’s power-grab last year, and have vowed to overturn the coup.

The NUG has since been declared a “terrorist” organisation by the junta.

Those stripped of citizenship include spokesman Sasa — who goes by one name — minister for foreign affairs Zin Mar Aung, home minister Lwin Ko Latt and human rights minister Aung Myo Min.

The group had “violated the existing laws of the State and… found to be committing acts that could harm the interests of Myanmar,” according to a junta notice in state newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar.

Writer Ei Pencilo and prominent activists Min Ko Naing and Ei Thinzar Maung had also had their citizenship revoked, it said.

“Similar perpetrators will be identified and prosecuted,” the notice from the military added.

The NUG holds no territory and has not been recognised by any foreign government with many of its members in hiding or exile.

Suu Kyi — nominated as its head — has been detained since the coup and faces a barrage of charges that could jail her for more than 150 years.

Myanmar has been in turmoil since the coup and a subsequent military crackdown on dissent that a local monitoring group says has killed more than 1,600 people.

In this article:Coup, Military, Myanmar, Politics
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Just over half of those who have fled Ukraine have crossed west into Poland Just over half of those who have fled Ukraine have crossed west into Poland

World

Battleground Ukraine: Day nine of Russia’s invasion

On the ninth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine Friday, Russian forces pressed an advance into the country but are still facing resistance.

13 hours ago
Sony and Honda hope to establish their joint venture by the end of this year Sony and Honda hope to establish their joint venture by the end of this year

Tech & Science

Sony and Honda plan electric vehicle joint firm

Sony is teaming up with automaker Honda to start a new company that will develop and sell electric vehicles.

24 hours ago
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin declared last month in Beijing that their bilateral friendship had 'no limits' Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian leader Vladimir Putin declared last month in Beijing that their bilateral friendship had 'no limits'

Business

Beijing wary of extending economic lifeline to Russia

An isolated Russia could be driven further into China's arms economically, but Beijing appears wary of offering a warm embrace.

20 hours ago

World

Russia backs jail time for ‘fake’ army news, restricts media

Russian lawmakers moved to impose harsh jail terms for publishing “fake news” about the army, that will apply to foreigners too.

15 hours ago