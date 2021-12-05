Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Myanmar junta chief meets Suu Kyi party stalwart

Published

Myanmar junta chief meets Suu Kyi party stalwart
Tin Oo, a 94-year-old former army general and co-founder of NLD, met with Min Aung Hlaing - Copyright MYANMAR MILITARY INFORMATION TEAM/AFP Handout
Tin Oo, a 94-year-old former army general and co-founder of NLD, met with Min Aung Hlaing - Copyright MYANMAR MILITARY INFORMATION TEAM/AFP Handout

Myanmar’s junta chief sat down with a prominent senior figure of Aung San Suu Kyi’s ousted party on Sunday, the first significant meeting since the February coup.

The military deposed Suu Kyi and her National League for Democracy party from power, pushing many of her closest political allies into hiding while others have been arrested. 

The junta has alleged electoral fraud in last year’s poll as a justification for the putsch, but much of the country is in open revolt calling for a return to democracy.  

Junta chief Min Aung Hlaing on Sunday met with longtime politician and NLD stalwart Tin Oo, who has in recent years receded from the political landscape due to old age and poor health. 

“Min Aung Hlaing told U Tin Oo that health treatment could be provided if necessary, and his army hospital will help,” the junta’s information team announced. 

Tin Oo, a 94-year-old former army general and co-founder of NLD, was pictured wearing his party pin — a trademark red flag with a golden peacock — during the meeting with Min Aung Hlaing, who was all smiles in civilian attire. 

The junta chief also met with Khin Nyunt, former spy chief-turned-prime minister before he was arrested under the former junta. 

“Min Aung Hlaing also went to meet U Khin Nyunt… and asked about his health condition.”

The 82-year-old spent years in prison before he was released in 2012. 

While some in the West saw him as a potential reformer, Khin Nyunt’s reign as spy chief saw activists harassed, arrested and tortured en masse. 

Khin Nyunt’s intelligence apparatus — which once infiltrated every neighbourhood across Myanmar — was purged after his ouster, while Tin Oo no longer plays an active role in NLD party affairs, said Richard Horsey, International Crisis Group’s Myanmar senior advisor.

“It seems unlikely this meeting was sanctioned by the NLD,” Horsey told AFP.

“Given that Min Aung Hlaing seems determined to sideline Aung San Suu Kyi and won’t meet with her, perhaps he’s looking for other meetings that will be politically cost-free.”

After the February coup, Suu Kyi was placed under house arrest. She currently faces a raft of charges that could see her jailed for decades. 

Sunday’s meeting came on the eve of a junta court verdict on Suu Kyi’s charges of incitement and breaching coronavirus restrictions. 

The verdict was due to be announced last week, but the court adjourned it until December 6, without providing a reason.

In this article:
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Israel finds case of Covid strain first detected in South Africa Israel finds case of Covid strain first detected in South Africa

Tech & Science

What we know about the Omicron coronavirus variant so far

The hunt for answers - like whether the Omicron variant will trigger new waves of infection.

5 hours ago

Business

Breakdown of public safety looms as brazen ‘smash and grab’ thefts skyrocket

Crime is raging across the country, from violent attacks to brazen shoplifting to mob “smash and grab” attacks.

8 hours ago
Stolen Nepali statue returns to its temple after decades in US Stolen Nepali statue returns to its temple after decades in US

World

Stolen Nepali statue returns to its temple after decades in US

Devotees carry the sculpture in a palanquin, in Patan on the outskirts of Kathmandu - Copyright AFP PRAKASH MATHEMAA centuries-old sculpture of two Hindu...

19 hours ago

Life

Blizzard warnings are in effect for Alaska and… Hawaii?

Yes, you read the headline right. As of Friday morning, only two states in the US have blizzard warnings - Alaska and Hawaii.

18 hours ago