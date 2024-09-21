Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Myanmar flood death toll jumps to 384

AFP

Published

The United Nations has warned that as many as 887,000 people have been affected in Myanmar in the wake of Typhoon Yagi
The United Nations has warned that as many as 887,000 people have been affected in Myanmar in the wake of Typhoon Yagi - Copyright AFP STR
The United Nations has warned that as many as 887,000 people have been affected in Myanmar in the wake of Typhoon Yagi - Copyright AFP STR

The death toll in Myanmar in the wake of Typhoon Yagi has climbed to 384, with 89 people missing, the junta said on Saturday.

Yagi swept across northern Vietnam, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar more than a week ago, triggering floods and landslides that have killed hundreds of people across the region.

In Myanmar, 384 people were dead and 89 were missing as of Saturday, the junta’s information team said.

The floods have heaped more misery on a country where millions were already displaced by more than three years of conflict unleashed by the military’s 2021 coup.

Last weekend, the junta issued a rare appeal for foreign aid to help cope with the disaster. 

The United Nations has warned that as many as 887,000 people have been affected in Myanmar in the wake of Typhoon Yagi.

“The most severely affected areas remain in devastation, with widespread destruction to homes, household assets, water sources, and electricity infrastructure,” the UN’s humanitarian agency (OCHA) said Saturday.

“Roads, bridges, communication networks, schools, public service facilities, religious sites, and crops and farmlands have been severely damaged or completely collapsed,” it added.

In this article:Flood, Myanmar
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

The gadgets exploded simultaneoulsy The gadgets exploded simultaneoulsy

World

A modern ‘Trojan Horse’: two days of mayhem in Lebanon

Hundreds of pagers across the country, and even outside its borders, then simultaneously bleep with a message and explode.

21 hours ago
Danny Burstein Danny Burstein

Entertainment

Tony winner Danny Burstein is headed to ‘Gypsy’ on Broadway

Tony winner Danny Burstein is headed to the new production of "Gypsy" on Broadway.

21 hours ago
The 1979 partial meltdown of Unit 2 at Three Mile Island caused panic in the United States and brought the deployment of nuclear energy to a standstill for a generation The 1979 partial meltdown of Unit 2 at Three Mile Island caused panic in the United States and brought the deployment of nuclear energy to a standstill for a generation

Business

US nuclear plant Three Mile Island to reopen to power Microsoft

Three Mile Island, the site of America's worst nuclear accident, will restart operations to provide power to Microsoft, Constellation Energy.

21 hours ago
Keegan-Michael Key, Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry at the Paramount Animation Presentation of 'Transformers One' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 Keegan-Michael Key, Chris Hemsworth and Brian Tyree Henry at the Paramount Animation Presentation of 'Transformers One' Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Entertainment

Voice cast feels passionate connection to ‘Transformers One’ characters

‘Transformers One’ stars talked about the film and why it means so much to them at SDCC earlier this year.

16 hours ago