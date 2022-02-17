My Pillow Guy plans to drop 10,000 pillows over Canada after getting stopped at border

Mike Lindell speaking with attendees at the 2020 Student Action Summit hosted by Turning Point USA at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Credit - Gage Skidmore. CC SA 2.0.

It’s bad enough that MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has been terminated as a client by his financial institution, Minnesota Bank & Trust who describe him as a “reputation risk,” but after his latest escapade on Tuesday night, at the Port Huron-Sarnia border crossing into Canada, there is good reason to question his sanity.

Lindell is a very vocal, staunch supporter of Donald Trump, and a willing mouthpiece for perpetrating the former president’s lies and misinformation over the 2020 election.

The incident on Tuesday night actually began with an announcement over the weekend. “All of our employees are busy making pillows right now for the truckers in Canada,” MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell declared on Twitter on Saturday, relaying his plans to try to get his company’s wares through to those protesting anti-vaccine mandates and COVID restrictions.

However, according to the National Post, a senior government source said that Lindell, as well as an accompanying videographer, were intercepted at the Port Huron-Sarnia border crossing on Tuesday evening as they were en-route to Ottawa to distribute “pillows and Bibles” to convoy protestors.

It seems that Lindell wasn’t fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and didn’t have a required negative PCR test.

Lindell has denied to the CBC that he was turned away at the border; the Canada Border Services Agency wouldn’t confirm or deny the report, citing privacy issues.

“What I can tell you is that all travelers seeking entry to Canada are subject to strict screening measures” on COVID-19, and that “all foreign nationals, including U.S. citizens, must meet all entry requirements,” a CBSA spokesman tells the National Post.

The same government source tells the paper that a MyPillow truck filled with “10,000 pillows,” including “Bible pillows” for kids, tried to get into Windsor, Ont., via the Ambassador Bridge on Tuesday, but it was stymied by the fact that the truck driver also didn’t have a valid PCR test.

Lindell, apparently wanting to make surer he talked to as many news outlets as he could, told Business Insider that his shipment of pillows had been slightly delayed as MyPillow waited for the right permit to enter Canada, but that he hoped the delivery would make it into Canada sometime on Thursday.

In the meantime, on Wednesday, Lindell told the Daily Beast something totally different – He plans to have a helicopter drop pillows into Canada using “little parachutes,” though he wouldn’t say where the drop would happen.

As the National Post points out, Why does MyPillow have 10,000 pillows hanging around? Lindell must have paid his workers’ overtime because they didn’t make all 10,000 pillows in the past week; and secondly, there aren’t nearly that many protesters in Ottawa who would be there to receive them.