Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Musk to fund legal challenges to Irish hate speech bill

Elon Musk has he will fund legal challenges to pending Irish hate speech legislation he says would limit freedom of expression.
AFP

Published

SpaceX and Tesla boss Elon Musk bought Twitter in October 2022
Elon Musk. — © AFP Punit PARANJPE
Elon Musk. — © AFP Punit PARANJPE

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk has he will fund legal challenges to pending Irish hate speech legislation he says would limit freedom of expression, in an interview published Wednesday.

In an online interview with Irish news site Gript, Musk said the default position of his social media giant X, formerly Twitter, was to challenge any laws it believes would infringe on people’s ability to “say what they want to say”.

“We’ll make sure that if there is an attempt to suppress the voice of the Irish people that we do our absolute best to defend the people of Ireland and their ability to speak their mind,” said Musk.

“And we will also fund the legal fees of Irish citizens that want to challenge the bill as well,” he added.

The upcoming Irish legislation, which is expected to be voted on in parliament in the coming weeks, includes curbs on hate speech including inflammatory content on social media, as well as hate crime.

Elon Musk has offered to fund legal challenges to a proposed Irish law banning hate speech

Elon Musk has offered to fund legal challenges to a proposed Irish law banning hate speech – Copyright AFP/File Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD

According to the government the bill would replace outdated existing laws that are ill-equipped to tackle hate speech on social media.

It would criminalise “incitement to violence or hatred against a person or a group of persons on account of certain characteristics” such as race, gender, and religion.

It also proposes a new offence based on a person communicating material to the public that is “likely to incite violence or hatred”.

Since Musk’s $44-billion takeover of X in October 2022 the tech tycoon has had to fend off accusations of a proliferation of hate speech on the platform.

The firm, whose European headquarters are in Dublin, was forced to defend its response to rioting in the Irish capital last November. Critics say the violence was in part fuelled by far-right users of the platform.

In the wake of the unrest, initially sparked by a stabbing outside a primary school, Irish lawmakers including prime minister Leo Varadkar called for big tech companies to be more proactive in clamping down on far-right activity online.

“We need laws to be able to go after them individually… they’re to blame and we’re going to get them,” said Varadkar, referring to Irish social media accounts with large followings and racist messages.

After the rioting Musk wrote on X: “Ironically, the Irish PM hates the Irish people.

“Suppression of the Irish people is the real crime,” he added.

In this article:elon musk, Ireland, Politics, Unrest
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Aissam Dam, third from left, was born 'profoundly deaf' because of a highly rare abnormality in a single gene Aissam Dam, third from left, was born 'profoundly deaf' because of a highly rare abnormality in a single gene

World

Deaf boy can now hear after breakthrough gene treatment

Aissam Dam, third from left, was born 'profoundly deaf' because of a highly rare abnormality in a single gene - Copyright Children's Hospital of...

17 hours ago
Netflix loses subscribers in two consecutive quarters Netflix loses subscribers in two consecutive quarters

Entertainment

Netflix subscribers jump despite price hikes

Netflix subscription numbers rocketed more than 13 million in the final three months of last year.

16 hours ago
'Being (the Digital Griot)' lead artist Rashaad Newsome refused to participate in a post-screening Q&A until action was taken against a heckler 'Being (the Digital Griot)' lead artist Rashaad Newsome refused to participate in a post-screening Q&A until action was taken against a heckler

Tech & Science

AI audience row at Sundance sparks walkout, highlights division

'Being (the Digital Griot)' lead artist Rashaad Newsome refused to participate in a post-screening Q&A until action was taken against a heckler - Copyright...

15 hours ago
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) visited Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran in 2022 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) visited Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran in 2022

World

Iran’s Raisi expected in Turkey for delayed Gaza talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (L) visited Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi in Tehran in 2022 - Copyright TURKISH PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE/AFP Mustafa KamaciBurcin GERCEKIranian...

13 hours ago