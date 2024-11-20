Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Musk details mass cuts to US federal spending and staff

Elon Musk outlined plans for his new role as “efficiency” czar — signaling an assault on federal spending and staffing.
AFP

Published

US President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk would lead an efficiency drive under his new administration
US President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk would lead an efficiency drive under his new administration - Copyright AFP/File Kena Betancur
US President-elect Donald Trump said Elon Musk would lead an efficiency drive under his new administration - Copyright AFP/File Kena Betancur

Elon Musk outlined plans Wednesday for his new role as “efficiency” czar — signaling an assault on federal spending and staffing that would be backed by President-elect Donald Trump’s executive powers and a conservative Supreme Court.

In the Wall Street Journal, the world’s richest man said he was taking aim at hundreds of billions of dollars in government spending — including funding for public broadcasting and abortion rights group Planned Parenthood — as well as at bureaucracy that represents an “existential threat” to US democracy.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO said that he, along with fellow businessman and Trump loyalist Vivek Ramaswamy, would work to slash federal regulations and make major administrative cuts and cost savings. 

“We are entrepreneurs, not politicians. We will serve as outside volunteers, not federal officials or employees,” Musk and Ramaswamy wrote in their most detailed remarks since Trump named them heads of a new Department of Government Efficiency. 

Musk said DOGE — a nod to Musk’s support for a cryptocurrency — will prepare a list of regulations issued by government agencies without Congress approval, which Trump could then invalidate by executive order.

“When the president nullifies thousands of such regulations, critics will allege executive overreach. In fact, it will be correcting the executive overreach of thousands of regulations promulgated by administrative fiat that were never authorized by Congress,” Musk said.

He added that a reduction in regulations would pave the way for “mass head-count reductions across the federal bureaucracy,” and said DOGE would aim to cut more than $500 billion in government expenditures. 

“With a decisive electoral mandate and a 6-3 conservative majority on the Supreme Court, DOGE has a historic opportunity for structural reductions in the federal government,” Musk said.

In this article:Efficiency, Musk, Politics, US
AFP
Written By

With 2,400 staff representing 100 different nationalities, AFP covers the world as a leading global news agency. AFP provides fast, comprehensive and verified coverage of the issues affecting our daily lives.

You may also like:

Marissa McNeelands Marissa McNeelands

Business

Purpose over politics: Toast’s fight for women in tech heats up and heads south

Toast, a Canadian-founded platform championing women in tech, is heading to the U.S.

15 hours ago
Sherri Saum Sherri Saum

Entertainment

Sherri Saum, Alex Temple Ward, Anika Larsen, and Charlene Tilton talk You Gotta Believe organization

Performers Sherri Saum, Alex Temple Ward, Anika Larsen and Charlene Tilton spoke about being a part of the 10th anniversary fundraiser for "You Gotta...

24 hours ago

Social Media

Op-Ed: Maybe polarizing social media was an even dumber idea than it looks

Social media needs a functional market to exist at all.  If the money’s pulling out, the message couldn’t be clearer.

15 hours ago

Tech & Science

Here’s what needs to be done to fix tech’s bias problem

Only 1% of venture capital in the U.S. went to Black founders in 2020, and women-led startups received a mere 2% of venture capital...

23 hours ago