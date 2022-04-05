Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Life

Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court is all but assurred.

Published

US Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Black woman tapped for a seat on the court
US Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Black woman tapped for a seat on the court - Copyright POOL/AFP Aaron Favila
US Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Black woman tapped for a seat on the court - Copyright POOL/AFP Aaron Favila

A nearly unified wall of G.O.P. opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson cracked slightly on Monday as two more Senate Republicans said they would side with Democrats in supporting her, paving the way for her confirmation as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday evening they’ll vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, according to NPR.org.

All 50 Democrats, along with two Independents who caucus with them, are expected to vote for Jackson’s confirmation. GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced last week that she would vote to confirm Jackson, noting her “stellar qualifications” as a federal judge, public defender, and member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

This, alone, gave her more than enough support to become the first Black woman to be approved for an appointment to the nation’s highest court.

All three Republicans said they did not expect to agree with all of Jackson’s decisions, but they found her extremely well qualified, according to the Associated Press.

Romney said Jackson “more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity.” Murkowski said she will “bring to the Supreme Court a range of experience from the courtroom that few can match given her background in litigation.”

The G.O.P. opposition was underscored anew on Monday when the Senate Judiciary Committee reached an 11-11 tie along party lines on Jackson’s nomination earlier Monday, reports the New York Times.

The stalemate forced the Democrats to use an unusual procedure to force the nomination out of the deadlocked committee with a vote of the full Senate, which agreed to the move by a vote of 53 to 47.

Jackson’s confirmation would not change the court’s ideological balance, a 6-3 conservative majority, though. She will join the court in the summer when Justice Stephen Breyer retires.

In this article:first Black woman on the Supreme Court, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, Sen Lisa Murkowski, Sen Mitt Romney, supreme court nominee
Written By

Karen Graham is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for environmental news. Karen's view of what is happening in our world is colored by her love of history and how the past influences events taking place today. Her belief in man's part in the care of the planet and our environment has led her to focus on the need for action in dealing with climate change. It was said by Geoffrey C. Ward, "Journalism is merely history's first draft." Everyone who writes about what is happening today is indeed, writing a small part of our history.

You may also like:

World

UN to release handbook of climate change solutions

UN climate experts are set to release what is expected to be the definitive guide to halting global warming.

24 hours ago
This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows a view of Yablonska Street in Bucha, Ukraine, on March 19, 2022, when bodies of civilians were on the street and found by Ukrainian officials weeks later when Russian forces withdrew This handout satellite image released by Maxar Technologies shows a view of Yablonska Street in Bucha, Ukraine, on March 19, 2022, when bodies of civilians were on the street and found by Ukrainian officials weeks later when Russian forces withdrew

World

Satellite images show bodies in Bucha for weeks, rebutting Moscow claim

Mid-March satellite imagery of a Bucha street appears to show several bodies of civilians lying dead in or just off the roadway.

19 hours ago
Roman Abramovich, billionaire owner of Chelsea Football Club, has sought to balance cordial ties with the Kremlin and a jet-setting lifestyle in the West Roman Abramovich, billionaire owner of Chelsea Football Club, has sought to balance cordial ties with the Kremlin and a jet-setting lifestyle in the West

World

Abramovich: surprise participant in Russia-Ukraine talks

"Abramovich participated in the negotiations as a member of the Russian delegation," explained Turkish President Erdogan. 

15 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia is consolidating and preparing 'powerful strikes' in the country's east and south Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia is consolidating and preparing 'powerful strikes' in the country's east and south

World

More weapons, sanctions: US lays out next phase of response against Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has warned that Russia is consolidating and preparing 'powerful strikes' in the country's east and south - Copyright AFP/File Lakruwan...

21 hours ago