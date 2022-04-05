Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

US Supreme Court nominee, Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first Black woman tapped for a seat on the court - Copyright POOL/AFP Aaron Favila

A nearly unified wall of G.O.P. opposition to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson cracked slightly on Monday as two more Senate Republicans said they would side with Democrats in supporting her, paving the way for her confirmation as the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney announced Monday evening they’ll vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court, according to NPR.org.

All 50 Democrats, along with two Independents who caucus with them, are expected to vote for Jackson’s confirmation. GOP Sen. Susan Collins of Maine announced last week that she would vote to confirm Jackson, noting her “stellar qualifications” as a federal judge, public defender, and member of the U.S. Sentencing Commission.

This, alone, gave her more than enough support to become the first Black woman to be approved for an appointment to the nation’s highest court.

All three Republicans said they did not expect to agree with all of Jackson’s decisions, but they found her extremely well qualified, according to the Associated Press.

Romney said Jackson “more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity.” Murkowski said she will “bring to the Supreme Court a range of experience from the courtroom that few can match given her background in litigation.”

The G.O.P. opposition was underscored anew on Monday when the Senate Judiciary Committee reached an 11-11 tie along party lines on Jackson’s nomination earlier Monday, reports the New York Times.

The stalemate forced the Democrats to use an unusual procedure to force the nomination out of the deadlocked committee with a vote of the full Senate, which agreed to the move by a vote of 53 to 47.

Jackson’s confirmation would not change the court’s ideological balance, a 6-3 conservative majority, though. She will join the court in the summer when Justice Stephen Breyer retires.